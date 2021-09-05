TURKMENISTAN ACTIVELY SUPPORTS DIALOGUE ON AFGHANISTAN

On September 5, 2021, a meeting of special representatives of the countries of the region on Afghanistan was held in the format of videoconferencing, the main topic of which was the situation in the neighboring country.

At the meeting, the Turkmen side was represented by Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Khadzhiev.

Also, the meeting was attended by special representatives of Iran, China, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan for Afghanistan.

Within the framework of the virtual conversation, a thorough exchange of views took place on the current situation in Afghanistan and the efforts of the international community, as well as the countries of the region to expand cooperation in the Afghan direction.

Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Khadzhiev noted the importance of the regional format of interaction in consolidating efforts to address issues of strengthening stability, security and sustainable development of Afghanistan, which are interconnected.

The special role of Turkmenistan in establishing peace in Afghanistan, through the implementation of large-scale projects in the field of socio-economic dimension, energy, transport, communications, was emphasized.

It was stated that Turkmenistan is always ready and continues to provide humanitarian and food assistance to residents of the Afghan regions bordering with Turkmenistan.

/// MFA Turkmenistan, 5 Sep