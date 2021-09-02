President Berdimuhamedov gave a general lesson about the history of the country, about the duty and responsibilities of the younger generation

Today [1 Sep] in the capital’s Congress Center, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov held a general lesson on the occasion of the Day of Knowledge, Students and Youth and the beginning of the new academic year.

Greeting the audience, the head of state congratulated students and pupils on the great holiday celebrated in our country – the Day of Knowledge, Students and Youth and the upcoming anniversary of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s independence.

It is a great historical event for all of us to meet, exchange opinions, share impressions, and discuss the successes achieved over the years of sovereign development. From this point of view, I, as the head of state, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan, teacher, professor, academician, have come to a decision to meet with you today and make a report in all areas, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted in his opening remarks.

Then the participants of the meeting listened with great attention and enthusiasm to the speech of the leader of the nation.

– I made a decision to meet with you today and to conduct a general lesson about the historical path traversed by our independent neutral Fatherland, about the social development of our native people, about the duty and responsibilities of modern youth to the state and society, to their parents and family, he said, addressing numerous audience, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Having cordially congratulated the audience on the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth, which is of great importance in the public life of the country, and the beginning of a new, 2021-2022 academic year, the head of state emphasized that in a few days it will be 30 years since the declaration of independence of Turkmenistan.

This date is an important historical event. Therefore, every day of the year “Turkmenistan is the Motherland of Peace and Trust” our people mark with glorious events and labor achievements, the leader of the nation emphasized.

On the first day of golden autumn, we celebrate the Day of Knowledge, Students and youth Youth with events that symbolize the rapid development of the national education system.

Today, deeply meaningful, inspiring events are held in all corners of our beloved Motherland. All of them, marking the greatness of our sacred state independence, the triumph of a happy life, clearly confirm the great importance of the Day of Knowledge, the head of state said.

Addressing the youth, the leader of the nation Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov recalled that in his book “The Spiritual World of Turkmen” he noted that “the most valuable heritage is upbringing, and education and science are the core of upbringing.”

It is on the basis of our accumulated scientific and educational experience that we ensure sustainable development in the 21st century, the President of the country emphasized.

Decorously continuing this noble tradition, today, with the participation of members of the Khalk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh, deputies of the Mejlis of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan, representatives of public organizations, respected elders, several modern secondary schools equipped with multimedia equipment and digital technologies are solemnly opened. Our kids, who are entering the world of knowledge for the first time, are presented with computers of domestic production “Bilimli”, the leader of the nation said, noting that it is especially proud that these computers, containing information in the Turkmen, Russian and English languages, are produced in our country.

In this regard, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov gave the young people the following edification: to always strive to receive deep and comprehensive knowledge and improve their minds.

Education and science lift man to great heights. Therefore, in our country, we create all the conditions for young people to acquire knowledge and master specialties.

I believe that the duty of our happy youth is the desire to study with great diligence, master specialties, create and raise the glory of our Fatherland, the head of Turkmenistan said.

Addressing the younger generation, the leader of the nation emphasized the importance of sacred independence as the basis of all our development and glorious achievements. On the eve of the third millennium – in 1991, the world community recognized the state independence of Turkmenistan. As a result, radical transformations began in the socio-political life of the country.

Of course, 30 years is not a long time for history. But, despite this, during this period we have consistently strengthened the foundations of a democratic, legal and secular state system. We did a great job to modernize the national economy and strengthen the position of our country in the world community. We have written glorious pages in the modern history of Turkmenistan, the President of the country continued.

As noted, from the first days of independence, our country has chosen the path of positive neutrality, leading to the triumph of peace, friendship and brotherhood, and established mutually beneficial cooperation with all states of the world and international organizations.

On December 12, 1995, with the adoption of the historic Resolution by the General Assembly of the United Nations, our state acquired the status of permanent neutrality. Turkmenistan is the first neutral state in the world to be officially recognized by the UN. In 2015, the United Nations General Assembly re-adopted the Resolution “Permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan”. In addition, on our initiative, December 12 was proclaimed “International Day of Neutrality.”

Speaking about the advantages of the acquired neutral status, the head of state stressed that neutrality opened the way to a peaceful, friendly, calm and prosperous life, created wide opportunities for the development of humanitarian, economic, cultural, friendly relations with all states of the world.

Neutrality is our teaching, which embodies the triumph of peace, friendship, humanism, cooperation and development. The foreign policy of neutral Turkmenistan is the path of peace, the path calling for friendship and brotherhood among all the peoples of the planet. The opening of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia in Ashgabat is a clear confirmation that our neutrality is of great importance in maintaining peace, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized.

The head of state drew the attention of the audience to the fact that at the 73rd session of the UN General Assembly the Resolution “2021 – International Year of Peace and Trust” was adopted. Today neutral Turkmenistan is known throughout the world as a peacekeeping state. Therefore, in our country, 2021 has been declared the year of “Turkmenistan is the Home of Peace and Trust,” the leader of the nation said, noting that the policy of positive neutrality is rooted in the glorious history and noble traditions of our people.

“As I noted in my book ‘Turkmenistan – Homeland of Neutrality’, the free, peaceful life of our people can be compared with how calmly and freely soaring in the sky eagles and falcons, majestically spreading their mighty wings in the ascending streams. And speaking in artistic language, independence and neutrality are two wings of the Turkmen statehood!” President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized.

In his speech, the leader of the nation noted that today neutral Turkmenistan consistently comes out with initiatives of regional, continental and global significance. “Our foreign policy and geo-economic initiatives on the Sustainable Development Goals, preventive diplomacy and topical regional issues clearly confirm that our state makes a concrete contribution to the solution of the issues of universal importance by the world community,” the head of state said, stressing that the international initiatives of Turkmenistan are consistently supported by the United Nations and other authoritative international organizations.

As a result of the policy of permanent neutrality, which has become the art of establishing peace throughout the planet, a bright star named Turkmenistan has appeared in the geopolitical space of the planet, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

Addressing the students, the head of state urged to carry this truth in your heart as a teaching that should make everyone feel proud of their Fatherland! This teaching should inspire you to achieve great goals, since you are the generation responsible for the future of our independent state, which our ancestors have long dreamed of.

As noted, after gaining independence, national symbols were established – the State Flag, the State Emblem and the State Anthem. Our heroic and glorious history has been revived.

Before the entire planet, we opened our great and sacred concept of an independent, permanently neutral Fatherland, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized.

In life, all concepts and knowledge begin with the Motherland. Located on the Eurasian continent of the vast globe, Turkmenistan is our sacred Motherland, the country of our ancestors, an invaluable heritage for future generations. The duty of each of us is to love, protect, glorify this blessed land, and do everything for its prosperity. The authority, dignity and well-being of each of us directly depend on the ability to glorify our Motherland. Every inch of our Fatherland is a great shrine for us, said the leader of the nation.

While instructing the youth, the head of state said that from a young age he made it a rule to write down proverbs in his notebooks, which reflect the life, worldview, patriotism, moral principles of our people, and the wealth of the Turkmen language. Based on the proverbs he collected and systematized, the book “The Source of Wisdom” contains the following wise words: “a person is recognizable by his upbringing, a country by its flag.”

Today our independent country is recognized in the world by its State flag. The green banner of our independent Motherland is the banner of friendship and peace!

Every Turkmen citizen stands up and proudly holds his head when our National Flag is raised and the National Anthem is played! This is a celebration of the holiness of the Motherland! This is faith in the holiness of the Fatherland!

The Constitution of Turkmenistan, which is our Basic Law, is a national value that symbolizes the heights of our glorious past, present and great future, guarantees our unity, solidarity and dignity, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said proudly.

The heroic path traversed by our ancestors, and the glorious history of our native Fatherland are a glorious, historical, exemplary school.

This is a very ancient history, and it goes back many millennia. Along with the Sumerians, Hindus, Chinese, Egyptians, Greeks, Latin Americans, the Turkmen are one of the most ancient peoples who gave the world unique material and spiritual values, the head of state said.

At the beginning of the first millennium, the Great State of the Huns, the Parthian Turkmen kingdom, which rivaled the Roman and Chinese empires, as well as the state of the Ghaznavid Turkmen, which in the second millennium extended to India, the state of the Great Seljuk Turkmen, which influenced the territory from China to the Mediterranean Sea, the state of the Kunyaurgench Turkmen, which left us in inheritance unique examples of science, culture and art, the state of the Turkmen of Garagoyunly and Akgoyunly – all this is a clear proof of the greatness of the historical path of Turkmenistan and the Turkmen people!

As noted, ancient written sources and works of famous historians clearly confirm that throughout the history of mankind, the Turkmen people were committed to the principles of peace and humanism and created a great history and culture.

The powerful Turkmen states, created by such great personalities as Togrul bek, Chagry bek, Alp Arslan, Myalik Shah, Sultan Sanjar, have written golden pages in the history of the world. Such valiant heroes as Gyorogly bey, Bayram Khan, Sultan Jelaleddin, Keimir Ker, Govshut Khan saddled war horses in the name of the people and the country. The life path of our national heroes, who gave their lives in battles for the Motherland, is the highest school of valor and courage for all generations.

Continuing the general lesson, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that the great poet and thinker Makhtumkuli Fraghi very poetically expressed his pride in his native Fatherland and beloved people:

Widened from the Khazar swells

Until the smooth surface of Jeyhun with the winds of Turkmenistan,

The bliss of my eyes is the rose of the fields,

A stream generated by the mountains of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen land is a prosperous land with an ancient urban culture, the head of state emphasized, noting that it was here that such prosperous cities and large centers of science and education as Merv, Gurgench, Nisa, Abiverd, Dekhistan, Sarakhs, Amul, Zemm, Shakhrislam appeared.

As noted, medieval Turkmen cities made a special contribution to the development and enrichment of world science and culture, literature and art.

Today, the whole world knows such civilizations as Margiana, Bactria, Khorezm, Parthia, the culture of the Turkmens-Seljuk, historical and cultural monuments of Merv, Nisa, Urgench, Abiverd and Dehistan. I talked about the highest values ​​brought by our people into world culture in such books as “Akhal-Teke is our pride and glory”, “Rapid step of a horse”, “Horse is a symbol of loyalty and happiness”, “Heavenly beauty”, “Music peace, music of friendship and brotherhood”, “Turkmen culture”, “Tea – medicine and inspiration”, “Turkmenistan – the heart of the Great Silk Road”, “Turkmen Alabay”, the leader of the nation emphasized.

Our sacred land was famous for its majestic palaces, mosques and madrasahs, caravanserais and libraries. The Great Silk Road, which ran through the vastness of our Motherland, united East and West not only geographically and economically, but also scientifically, educationally and culturally.

Continuing a kind of excursion into history, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized that the Turkmen states have always paid great attention to the development of science and education, made great efforts for this and spared no expense. Thus, in these states, Muhammad Khorezmi, Abu Reikhan Biruni, Ibn Sina, Fakhreddin Razi, Abu Bekr Muhammad As-Suli, Abdyrakhman Hazini, Omar Khayyam showed themselves to the world.

Based on the accumulated historical experience, modern achievements and requirements, we have built modern libraries in Ashgabat and in our velayat centers, the head of state said.

Powerful telescopes have been installed in Ashgabat and in the libraries of velayat centers to observe celestial bodies, study outer space on the “cable car”. The necessary conditions for fundamental and innovative research have been created at the institutes under the auspices of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, at the Center of Technologies, in sectoral research institutions, higher educational institutions. These works contribute to the formation of a new generation of scientists, process engineers who will take the science of Turkmenistan to the forefront and prestigious frontiers.

In the book “Turkmenistan – the Heart of the Great Silk Road” I set out my wishes for our youth, who will make a worthy contribution to the further glorification and enhancement of the authority of our state in the world. Before coming to the meeting with you, I looked through these lines again and decided to include them in this training lesson, said the leader of the nation Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

Reading out excerpts from his book, the head of state instructed the participants in the general lesson to write them down in their notebooks and unswervingly follow them in their studies, work and in life: “I am firmly convinced that new luminaries of science will appear on our land – our Biruni, Avicenna, Myane Baba, Khorezmi, Farabi, Mervezi, Amuli, Zamakhshary, Kubra, Nesevi, Massona, Sarianidi, Dzhikievs and Ataniyazovs, who will make very important discoveries in world science and create works that will become bright guidebooks”.

Addressing the youth, the leader of the nation said that there is no higher value than the Fatherland and a dearer concept than our people. In such wise words of our ancestors as “The native hill is dearer to the hare”, “Than to be a king in Egypt, be a beggar in your country”, “If my people are not there, then let the sun and the moon not rise”, “The one who is separated from his beloved is crying seven years, separated from the Motherland – to death”, the highest value and holiness of the Motherland is especially emphasized.

Because for us every inch and handful of fatherly land is sacred. In my book “The Spiritual World of Turkmens” I brought up a legend associated with the fearless, courageous and valiant Turkmen commander Sultan Jelaleddin, the head of state continued.

Once in battle, the commander was seriously wounded. No matter how many doctors healed, he did not recover. Then the commander said:

– I will recover if you bring a handful of earth from my homeland.

Immediately, a rider was sent to ancient land, whose return Jelaleddin awaited with great hope.

Finally, the rider brought Vasa’s earth and a small jug with Amu Darya water in a bundle. The commander cheered up and soon recovered.

Citing this legend as an example, the leader of the nation emphasized that the heart of each of us, including the hearts of young people, is one with our great Fatherland and native people.

Our youth, whose heart beats for the sake of the native people and beloved Motherland – Turkmenistan, and her diligent study and work are aimed at ensuring the eternal happy life of the native people and the great future of the Motherland – this is our great pride.

As President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stated, the great and sacred concepts “Motherland” and “People” should be the music of the heart and the prayer of the soul of our young men and women. Young people must make every effort, knowledge and ability to ensure the rapid development of our beloved Motherland and further enhance its authority throughout the world.

I highly praise Oguz khan, who asserted that where people gathered for a council, there was no place for war, Gorkut ata, who determined the dignity of a young man by his heroism and wisdom, Gorogly bey, who turned friends into brothers.

I highly esteem them for the fact that their names personify eternal heroes. You should never forget that you are the descendants of such valiant ancestors, the Turkmen leader emphasized.

Addressing the happy youth of our sovereign state, the leader of the nation noted with satisfaction that over the years of independence, at every stage of development of our country, socio-economic transformations have been implemented. And in the current era of power and happiness, programs that ensure social progress and fundamental reforms that have embraced all spheres of the national economy are being successfully implemented.

The standard of living of our people is constantly improving. New villages, cities and etraps, residential areas, schools and kindergartens, roads and bridges are being built, and public administration is being improved.

As the head of state noted, we are celebrating the glorious 30th anniversary of the sacred independence of Turkmenistan with labor achievements. Based on the ancient principles of national statehood, in the year “Turkmenistan is the Home of Peace and Trust” we held elections for members of the Khalk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan and created a bicameral parliamentary system. Thus, democratic principles are gradually being introduced into state and public life.

– We continue to successfully carry out fundamental transformations in the field of culture, science and education, and healthcare. We achieve high growth rates in construction, industry, agriculture and the oil and gas sector. All this activity is the result of the tireless work of people, – said the leader of the nation, proudly noting that happy young people work hard in state, government and administrative structures, in the fields of science, education, culture, health, in industrial enterprises, making their worthy contribution to development of the native Fatherland.

Honest, conscientious work increases the dignity, authority and meaning of a person’s life. Therefore, I want to give advice to young people: to achieve great goals, work tirelessly. “May your work always be honest and useful for the people and the country!” President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said addressing the happy youth.

As it was noted, in honor of the 140th anniversary of the founding of the city of Ashgabat, the glorious 30th anniversary of the sacred independence, professors and teachers of higher educational institutions, student youth, schoolchildren of our country have created works that glorify ardent love for the beauties of our native country, and pride in our sovereign state.

In this regard, the leader of the nation read out to the assembled audience one stanza from his poem “White City – Ashgabat”:

I take wings in reality

And I live in your love

I call the heart of the Motherland,

Ashgabat is my white city!

– Always live with the power coming from our mountains, the inspiration coming from our gardens, the motivation bestowed by our happy era, – the head of state wished the youth.

Learn, Build, Build! In your beautiful poetic and prose works, musical and other works of art, glorify highly our beloved Motherland – Turkmenistan, our white city – Ashgabat, our courageous people!

Addressing the spiritualized young generation of our sovereign state, the leader of the nation emphasized that, despite the current financial and economic crisis in the world, we are developing the economy of our country through diversification.

Noting that the introduction of digital technologies is an important condition for achieving competitiveness and ensuring high rates of economic growth, the head of state emphasized the particular importance attached to the training of young specialists in this area.

Innovation, modern science, nanotechnology, digital systems are leading human society forward. With the rapid development of digital technologies, a worldwide communication system is being created, new industries and new concepts are emerging. This influence of time is becoming more and more widespread in our society. And this ensures the active participation of our country in the digital space of the world and a significant increase in its competitiveness in the international market, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

As science plays an increasingly important role in our lives, a new generation is emerging that is well versed in advanced technology. As you know, throughout its history, the Turkmen people have never lived in isolation from science. Our youth today have the right to be proud of the great discoveries of our ancestors in the world of science. Along with this, the younger generation should deeply master the modern achievements of mankind in science and technology.

Outlining the priority tasks, the leader of the nation said that in the era of the fourth industrial revolution, young people should actively participate in innovative research and create new technologies, keeping up with the global technological development of the world. With your new scientific works and fundamental discoveries, you must present yourself to the world as a highly scientifically advanced generation, the President of the country admonished the young.

We are strengthening the social protection of our people and improving living conditions based on our principle “The state is for people!” This policy is primarily aimed at citizens in need of support and protection, the leader of the nation further emphasized.

As noted, social protection in the country is provided by material support, social services, payment of pensions, state and social benefits to disabled people, people in need and large families. State funding provides additional support to families with many children, children in need of care, war veterans, and those who have lost their health while defending state or public interests.

Quoting the words of the great thinker Makhtumkuli Fraghi: “We need to support those who need it,” President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov recalled that, guided by the postulates of the ancestors, a Charitable Foundation was created to help children in need of guardianship. A children’s health and rehabilitation center is also being built in the new modern administrative center of the Akhal velayat.

Giving another important instruction to young men and women, the national leader urged to always remember that they are the descendants of people committed to humanity and justice.

Unity, solidarity and friendly relations are the noble qualities of our people. So, for example, in such wise expressions of our ancestors as: “The Almighty blesses unity, punishes discord”, “Those who help each other will repel any onslaught”, “hands together – face”, “Friendship knows no boundaries”, “When there are no friends with me, no dish has taste”, “Friends are reflected in each other, as in a mirror” as life instructions, the meaning of unity and friendship is glorified.

Helping each other, respecting people, appreciating each person are the noble traditions of our people, the head of state emphasized.

These instructions sound like bright slogans of humanism and high morality. As you can see, our people built their lives on the basis of wisdom, science and experience.

It was noted that humanism, decency, spirituality, modesty, courage, truthfulness and pure morality and became the norms of life. And on this basis, a national school of morality and education arose.

Young people should turn the noble principles of our ancestors into their life credo. Today, the wisdom of our people illuminates the whole world, and huge transformations are taking place on the Turkmen land. In this glorious era, the main goal of our youth should be study, loyalty to the shrines created by our ancestors, and dedicated service to their beloved Motherland, the leader of the nation said.

This was the end of the first hour of the general lesson, which was continued after a short break.

Continuing the conversation, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that at present, on the way of creating an industrially developed state, much attention is paid to the harmonious development of economic sectors and regions. The share of agriculture is increasing. By radically improving the methods of managing the industry, the level of living conditions of the villagers is consistently increasing. Our villages are developing harmoniously.

Through the introduction of the latest achievements of science and technology, the best world practices, and digital technologies, we create in the regions processing enterprises, production facilities equipped with advanced equipment, modern greenhouses, and livestock complexes. For rural workers, we purchase the most modern agricultural machinery and equipment. A lot of work is also being done on the development of agricultural sciences, the introduction of digital systems into the industry. This contributes to the facilitation of farmers’ labor, higher yields, and the production of environmentally friendly products.

A lot of work is being done to turn our country into a blossoming garden. You see that in recent years, the country’s forest areas have been intensively expanding, the head of state emphasized.

Forest zones along roads and railways are expanding. Parks in our country appear before us in greenery throughout the year. All this creates a favorable ecological environment in the country. The creation of the Turkmen lake “Altyn Asyr” in the Karakum steppe serves to preserve water resources, protect and improve the environment.

Our ancestors said: “I have a garden, I have everything.” Our country is known for its flowering steppes, springs with clear water, abundant rivers and lakes, high mountains, pines, plane trees and maples, fig-pomegranate valleys, gorges, flowering meadows and the sultry sun. The fertile Turkmen land has always been famous for the diligence of our people, sweet fruits and vegetables grown in an abundance of sunlight, the leader of the nation continued.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proudly emphasized that the first wheat bread was baked here in the 7th-6th millennia BC, therefore, the Turkmen land is rightfully considered one of the centers of early agriculture and animal husbandry.

An American expedition led by R. Pampelli in 1904 on the plain of Anau found a seed of white wheat grown five thousand years ago. This clearly proves that our country is the birthplace of white wheat.

Our ancestors sowed wheat with good wishes: “May it be rewarded a thousandfold!” The wheat harvest was started on the blessed day with the good words of the elders. At the same time, the elders uttered the words: “A rich harvest for you!”, “May your harman be in abundance!”

“According to my father, Myalikguly Berdimuhamedov, who was hardened by the brutal war of 1941-1945, my grandfather Berdymukhamed Annayev, being a highly educated person, was well versed in our classical literature and folklore. He recited poems by Makhtumkuli, Mollanepes, Myataji by heart. I will forever remember my father’s stories that my grandfather wrote and read poems that were placed in several notebooks, that he maintained hospitable relations with the poets Shaly Kekilov and Chary Ashirov, and they read their poems to each other, ”the leader shared his memories nation.

A poem my father wrote during the war called for more wheat and encouraged people to work harder. It contains the following lines:

To get a good harvest of wheat,

To get rid of hunger forever,

To have the strength to deal with the enemy,

Let’s try and sow a lot of grain!

Bread is a sacred product. It has long been a tradition for the Turkmen people to consider wheat crops a storehouse, honoring bread, touching their foreheads, not throwing bread crumbs, protecting the tamdyr, the head of state emphasized.

The section entitled “Bread is a shrine” included in the book “The Source of Wisdom” also testifies to the high value of bread for the Turkmen people. In my book “Turkmen Culture” the following legend about the sacredness of bread is given: “Once the famous poet and commander Bayram Khan went on a campaign with his military leaders. On the way, Bayram Khan’s gaze fell on the crumb of bread lying on the side of the road. He immediately dismounted from the horse, took the bread and put it in his bosom. One of his generals asked: “Oh, great commander! Why didn’t you tell us to pick up the bread, but got off the horse yourself? “

Bayram Khan replied: “I was the first to see the bread, and it would be disrespectful to bread to order someone else to pick up bread from the ground.”

When our ancestors set off on a long journey, they took with them a fresh churek baked in a tamdyr. Turkmens have always revered bread and therefore wheat ears are placed on the State Emblem of Turkmenistan. Now our country not only produces a lot of grain, but also exports it.

Addressing the young people present, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted that our country is the homeland of other sweet fruits and berries. For many millennia, our agricultural ancestors cultivated rice, jugara, peas, beans, mung bean, melons such as pumpkin, melon and watermelon, fruits such as grape, apricots, peaches, pears, as well as nuts, pistachios, almonds, pomegranates, etc.

Turkmen melons, including dried ones, were in great demand in Europe and the East. Historical sources indicate that sweet, like honey, Turkmen melons were sent to Baghdad, China and India. Now in our country hundreds of varieties of melons are grown.

Such varieties of melons as vakharman, gulyabi, garrygyz were awarded gold and silver medals at international exhibitions.

Speaking about the successes of the toilers of the fields, the leader of the nation noted that our hardworking farmers reap a rich harvest of sugar beets and rice in the blessed fields of our sunny land. Domestic livestock breeders have reached high levels in the production of meat and dairy products. All this is of great importance in solving the problems of a new stage in the development of our country, in ensuring food abundance.

Cotton is also one of the very important crops, the head of state continued. Our homeland is known in the world as one of the most ancient corners of cotton growing. In the “Story of Thirty-Two Seeds” by Makhmyt Gayyba, cotton is considered a symbol of cordiality and kindness, and therefore it is placed above all cultivated crops. You know that the riddle about the cotton plant, its box and cotton reads:

Bushy branch, bushy branch

Among the dense branches there is one branch,

And there is a nest on the branch

And there is an egg in the nest.

Cotton fiber, which is our wealth and glory, is used to produce yarn, which is used to make cotton fabric, which is environmentally friendly and pleasant for the human body. Oil is obtained from the seeds of this valuable plant, and cake is used for feeding domestic animals. Cotton twigs are processed and materials used in furniture and construction are produced.

We process cotton and produce products that meet international standards. Paying special attention to selection activities in the cotton industry, we create new varieties of cotton with high yields, high-quality medium and fine fibers, the President of the country said.

As noted, in recent years, new textile enterprises have been built and launched with the introduction of advanced technologies from developed countries, the latest achievements of science and technology, and thousands of new jobs for young people have been created.

Eco-friendly products made from cotton fiber at these factories are in high demand in the world market.

Addressing students and youth, the head of state noted that the energy industry is also one of the important industries. Recently, new powerful power plants are being built and commissioned in the country.

Thousands of kilometers of transmission lines are being renewed throughout the country in accordance with national programs. In Mary velayat, we have built the largest high-tech combined power plant in Central Asia, commissioned a power transmission line along the Kerki-Shibirgan route. On the occasion of the 30th anniversary of sacred independence, we will solemnly commission a new gas turbine power plant with a capacity of 432 megawatts in the Chardjev etrap of the Lebap velayat. In addition, we are building a power plant in the Serdar etrap of the Balkan velayat, which will generate energy from the sun and wind and will be controlled using digital technologies, the leader of the nation said.

The emphasis was placed on the importance given to the steady development of the oil and gas industry, which is the main basis for strengthening our economic independence, improving the living standards of people, and creating powerful, diversified manufacturing industries.

As President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized, Turkmenistan is one of the richest countries in the world in terms of underground natural resources and ranks fourth in the world in terms of “blue fuel” reserves.

Diversification of the industry and the use of digital technologies, including 3D modeling methods, further increase the efficiency of geological exploration in oil and gas fields.

The oil products produced by the Turkmenbashi complex of oil refineries and the Seydi oil refinery are in great demand and are exported to dozens of countries around the world.

The construction of one of the largest projects of the century, the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India gas pipeline, continues. All this work strengthens the position of Turkmenistan in the world as a powerful energy state, the head of state said.

According to the leader of the nation, the private sector plays an important role in the introduction of advanced technologies in the domestic economy, in the production of high-quality, competitive products, and in strengthening food security. Today, our entrepreneurs are actively involved in the implementation of our national programs in various industries. They achieve success in such areas as industry, agriculture, construction, tourism, trade and social services, handicrafts, and others.

Turkmenistan, which in the past was an agrarian country, is now developing industrially at a rapid pace, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov proudly stated.

We are creating a high-tech, resource-and energy-efficient, environmentally friendly, competitive electronics industry.

In this regard, having shown as an example that he uses a domestic electronic gadget in the current lesson, the leader of the nation noted that the Economic Society “Aýdyň gijeler” produces smart TVs, automation, lighting devices, LED lamps, electricity metering devices, and the company “ Agzybirlik tilsimaty ”produces interactive panels, electronic network equipment, computers. We are proud that such production is expanding in our country and the role of youth is increasing in this work, the head of Turkmenistan said.

As noted in the speech of the leader of the nation, large industrial complexes equipped with modern technologies and the latest achievements of science are currently being built. The products manufactured at the polymer plant in Kiyanly are in great demand on the world market. The world’s first large-scale project for the production of synthetic fuel from natural gas has been implemented in Turkmenistan. The plant for the production of gasoline from natural gas in the Akhal velayat produces environmentally friendly ECO-93 gasoline that meets the Euro-5 standard. All this further increases the economic potential of our country and brings a lot of income.

As President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized, the construction industry is also growing rapidly. In accordance with national programs, social and cultural facilities are being erected in villages and cities. The construction is carried out taking into account the advanced engineering and technical achievements, as well as the ancient traditions of national architecture and the experience of modern urban planning.

In Ashgabat, beautiful parks in green decoration, residential buildings, medical, cultural, sports and shopping centers, higher and secondary educational institutions, hotels, manufacturing enterprises, and international automobile crossings have been built and are being built. These objects once again emphasize the beauty of our capital as a recognized center of international cooperation, the head of state noted.

The leader of the nation recalled that recently, in honor of the glorious 30th anniversary of our independence in the capital were opened, the buildings of the Khalk Maslakhaty Administration, the Congress Center, the Reception Center of Turkmenistan, new administrative offices of the Joint Stock Commercial Banks Türkmenbaşy and Senagat, the Center of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding and the International Association of the Turkmen Alabai, the fashionable hotel Arkadag. On the occasion of the 140th anniversary of the founding of the city of Ashgabat, on May 25 this year, the foundation of the construction complex “Ashgabat City” was laid.

“Our achievements in transforming the country’s main city into a modern, beautiful and prosperous metropolis are recognized internationally. Many objects of the Turkmen capital are included in the Guinness Book of Records, the leader of the nation said proudly.

Expressing confidence that as a result of the ongoing large-scale work, the white marble Ashgabat will become even more beautiful and raise its prestige as one of the brightest cities in the world, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov called on young people to make their worthy contribution to the recognition of our capital as an exemplary city of the 21st century.

Further, the head of state drew attention to the content and significance of a successfully implemented transport and logistics strategy, which has its roots in antiquity. In early times, an important part of the Great Silk Road passed through the territory of our state. This path united peoples and continents. Independent neutral Turkmenistan is actively involved in the transport and logistics system of the Eurasian space, creating and improving modern transport corridors. Currently, our country is implementing projects of transit traffic in the East-West, North-South directions, actively participating in the creation of such international transport corridors as Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey (Lapis-Lazuli) and TRACECA.

We have built an International Sea Port in the city of Turkmenbashi. A section of the railway between Akina-Andkhoy stations, as well as the international fiber-optic line Ymamnazar-Akina and Serhetabat-Turgundi were put into operation. These events once again confirm that our country is actively involved in the restoration of the Great Silk Road, the leader of the nation emphasized.

The head of state also noted that the infrastructure of railway, road, air, sea and river transport is being radically modernized. Passenger buses, cars and trucks are regularly purchased from world famous companies.

As it was emphasized, the world community broadly supports our transport policy. Three Resolutions on the creation of a sustainable transport system adopted at the initiative of Turkmenistan by the UN General Assembly are clear evidence of this.

In 2015, we launched our artificial satellite Türkmen Älem 52 o E. Now we are working on the creation and launch into space of the second national satellite. In our country, we are developing mobile services, telephone communications, mail, the Internet, we are introducing an IP-television system, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov continued.

When you look at the history of human society, you are convinced that science and education have always been an important condition for development, the leader of the nation further emphasized. Therefore, we are working to strengthen the foundations of the scientific system, to build a digital economy based on high technologies and fundamental sciences. Today in the academic research institutes of the country, in the scientific-technological, scientific-clinical and scientific-design centers of higher educational institutions, in the experimental laboratories, in the sectoral and interdepartmental scientific organizations, a new generation of young people, passionate about science and creativity, is working. Our talented youth are engaged in scientific research in priority areas.

We attach great importance to the modernization of the education system at the world level and the upbringing of a spiritually mature, physically strong new generation with a broad outlook. Modern secondary and higher educational institutions, kindergartens, recreation and health centers for children in the foothills of the Kopetdag and the Avaza National Tourist Zone have been built and continue to be built throughout the country. Regular provision of educational institutions with textbooks and teaching aids is carried out. Consistent work is underway to introduce new scientific achievements, innovative teaching methods, high-quality electronic educational information into them. Much attention is paid to the development of the digital education system.

We are proud of the achievements of our pupils and students at the Olympiads and competitions held at the international level, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized, expressing firm confidence that Turkmen youth will continue to receive prizes at international Olympiads and subject competitions, further enhancing the authority of our country.

A person always strives for perfection. Perfection is honor and position. Young people must be convinced of this truth and must always strive for excellence. Tireless work, mastering knowledge and professions, accumulating experience – these are the steps that lead to excellence. The best, most beautiful and highest morality of our people should be concentrated in the young generation, the leader of the nation said.

Human upbringing and morality are dearer than gold, more beautiful than precious stones. Dear students, you must continue to follow the path of our ancestors, become known to the whole world for your good qualities and humanity, and go out into the world, being real Turkmen.

The mind of Turkmen boys and girls should be sharp like a diamond. Because you are the descendants of the people who admired the whole world with their incomparable talent. The faces of Turkmen boys and girls should always shine. Because you are the descendants of the people who have spread the high principles of humanism throughout the world. Turkmen boys and girls should always be healthy. Because you are the descendants of the people who admired the whole world with their high principles of physical and spiritual purity, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said addressing the youth.

Particular attention in the speech was paid to the ongoing large-scale work to protect human health – the most valuable treasure of our state and society, to improve the national health care system in accordance with world standards.

Within the framework of the Saglyk State Program, there are medical diagnostic centers, Ene mähri centers, emergency ambulance centers, clinical and scientific clinical centers, multidisciplinary hospitals and sanatoriums equipped with medical equipment from leading world manufacturers.

The widespread introduction in the era of power and happiness of scientific methods, innovative practices, high-precision technologies in the field of disease prevention, diagnostics, new modern methods of treatment gave a new impetus to the development of the national health system, the leader of the nation stated.

We have reconstructed the country’s sanatoriums. At the world famous resorts “Arçman”, “Ýyly suw”, “Mollagara”, “Awaza”, “Daşoguz”, “Farap”, “Baýramaly”, “Bagabat”, “Berzeňňi” we have created an opportunity for the wide use of our natural resources when treating people.

We have accumulated rich experience in the construction of enterprises that produce pharmaceuticals from medicinal plants growing on the Turkmen land, which are a cure for thousands of ailments.

The great thinker Makhtumkuli Fraghi has a wise saying: “You value your health before you get sick.” Following these words, we pay special attention to the introduction of a healthy lifestyle. We provide state support in protecting the health of mothers and children, adolescents, adults and the elderly, the head of state continued.

Within the framework of cooperation with the World Health Organization, a positive experience has been acquired in the prevention and control of diseases. Our state has been issued international certificates certifying the eradication and elimination of a number of dangerous infectious diseases and the failure to identify some.

We are taking the development of the healthcare sector and the medical industry of our sovereign state to new heights, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized, expressing his firm conviction that our youth will actively participate in the successful implementation of these great goals.

Further, the head of state touched on the topic of sports, stating that it is a value that develops a person physically and spiritually, and also expands his worldview.

– We consider physical education and sports as a force that unites our society and inspires people for continuous development. Guided by this, we are developing a mass sports and recreation movement in all regions of the country, including in the Avaza National Tourist Zone, we are building world-class sports complexes, stadiums, equestrian complexes, specialized sports schools. And in our beautiful capital, we have created a kind of Olympic town, – said the leader of the nation.

As President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov emphasized, Turkmenistan, as a member of the International Olympic Committee and the Olympic Council of Asia, makes its worthy contribution to the development of the Olympic movement.

In this regard, the head of state noted that in July-August this year, domestic athletes took an active part in several sports in the XXXII Olympic Games held in Tokyo, Japan. Our weightlifter Polina Guryeva successfully performed at these Games, won a silver medal and glorified our country.

Here is my caution to youth – our future – love sports! Sport is strength, beauty, health and high spirit!

The great future of Turkmen sport is in the confident hands of our valiant youth. We are immensely proud of this, the leader of the nation emphasized.

As President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov noted further, our state is also making great efforts to develop the sphere of culture, investing huge funds and creates all conditions for the further improvement of national culture and art. A lot of work is being done to strengthen the material and technical base of this system and to train talented specialists. This is clearly evidenced by the theaters, libraries, museums, houses of culture and other cultural facilities built in the capital and velayats of the country.

The white yurt is an integral part of the life culture of the Turkmen people. Councils of state importance were held in Turkmen white yurts. With this in mind, we have built “Türkmeniň ak öýi” buildings in all velayats of the country, which embody the features of the national architectural art. Today they are original symbols of our hospitality and national culture, the origins of which go back many millennia, the head of state noted.

As it was emphasized, the glorious dates and holidays celebrated in our Fatherland, international events in fact confirm that the sphere of national culture has reached great heights. The Culture Week held in Lebap velayat this year has opened up new opportunities in promoting our national values, achievements of Turkmen culture and art to the whole world.

In this regard, the leader of the nation emphasized that cultural diplomacy never leaves our field of vision as an important part of state policy. In this work, we consider UNESCO to be our closest partner. Ancient Merv, Kunyaurgench, Nisa are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. Also in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity by UNESCO, a vivid example of the destan art of the Turkmen people “Gorogly”, the art of song and dance “kushtdepdi”, the Turkmen art of carpet weaving took their worthy place. This clearly testifies to the worldwide recognition of our cultural and scientific diplomacy. God willing, in the coming years we will connect the city of Ashgabat to the UNESCO Global Network of Creative Cities, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said.

Also in the List of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity will be included “The art of making dutar, performing skills on the dutar and the art of bakhshi”, “The art of breeding dogs of the Turkmen Alabai breed”, “Turkmen felt art”, “Turkmen art of blacksmith craft”, “Art of the Turkmen tazy and hunting falcon”, “Turkmen national struggle of grief”.

In the list of glorious dates celebrated at the UNESCO level, we will include the 300th anniversary of the birth of Makhtumkuli Fraghi.

At the Turkmen State University named after Makhtumkuli and the Turkmen State Pedagogical Institute named after Seyitnazar Seydi, we will create UNESCO Chairs for the first time, as well as include a number of our secondary schools in the International Network of UNESCO Associated Schools, the head of state said.

Addressing students and students, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that from time immemorial, our courageous people attached special importance to the harmonious development of generations and their upbringing. Therefore, our great personalities who lived in the past have left an invaluable legacy of wisdom and intelligence. Their works are a valuable source for the education of generations.

One of the most beautiful qualities of a person is an immeasurable love for parents, society and life. Love for parents is also praised in such popular sayings as “Gold and silver are not erased, and parents are always priceless”, “Parents have no age, good fabric has wear”, “Father is happy – God bless, mother is happy – the prophet bless” “Whoever has a father will have a road; whoever has a mother will have a robe.” National views on the relationship between parents and children are reflected in the work of Dovletmammet Azadi. His thoughts on the forty duties of children to their parents, as well as the poet’s deeply penetrating verses, are set forth in the scientific, didactic work “Vagzy-azat”. Despite the passage of many centuries, his thoughts have not lost their meaning. These views are perceived as edification of life.

The patriotic and humanistic traditions of our people are an exemplary school that combines the past, present and future for young generations who have embarked on life, the leader of the nation emphasized.

Our love for the Motherland is a gentle, light feeling, the value of which cannot be measured. A sincere word resonates in the hearts of people, the work for which you take up with your soul, gives joy and brings the desired result. Your main duty is to approach every business with a pure heart, to uplift the name of our courageous people, to glorify our sacred Motherland in the world, which is dearer to us than anything else in the world, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov said addressing the youth.

At the end of his speech, the leader of the nation wished the participants of the meeting good health, long years, a happy and prosperous life, great success in their studies!

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s speech was greeted with stormy and prolonged applause.

Addressing those present, the leader of the nation noted that today during the meeting an interested exchange of views took place on the large-scale work carried out in the country in all areas and important social issues.

“Perhaps some of you had any questions during my speech and it would be good if you shared your suggestions on the topic of today’s lesson,” the head of state said.

Addressing the 5th year student of the Turkmen Agricultural University named after S.A. Niyazov Gulsenem Orazveliyeva, who raised her hand, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov asked if she wanted to ask a question of interest or simply express her opinion.

Noting that she wants to express her impressions of today’s important lesson, the girl sincerely congratulated the leader of the nation on the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth, widely celebrated in the year “Turkmenistan – Homeland of Peace and Trust”, and on behalf of the student youth wished the head of state good health and many years life and success in grandiose activities for the benefit of the country and the well-being of the native people.

As noted, the general lesson given by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the first day of the new, 2021-2022 academic year, was full of deep meaning and content, leaving pleasant impressions in each of those present and enhancing the festive mood.

It is a great happiness to witness this important event in the month of celebrating the 30th anniversary of the sacred independence of Turkmenistan, the student said, expressing the general opinion of the audience.

– Your impressive speech about large-scale programs and fundamental transformations aimed at the rapid development of the Fatherland, words about glorious development, victorious successes and lofty goals of the Turkmen people, fatherly instructions, advice and radiant wishes given by you with high pedagogical skill found a response in our hearts, – said G. Orazvelieva, noting that the great merit of the skillful mentor – father Dovletmammet Azadi in raising Makhtumkuli Fraghi to the level of the great sage poet.

“Thanks to the first lesson you gave in the new academic year, we have witnessed a worthy continuation of your pedagogical skill, which originates from your dear father Myalikguly aha and your grandfather Berdymukhamed Annayev, who devoted his life to teaching,” the student noted.

An eternal song of perfection and an example for all Turkmen girls and women is the exemplary life path of the beloved mother of the leader of the nation – Ogulabat eje, artistic handicrafts created by the warmth of her hands.

It was emphasized that the sacred duty of young people in our independent neutral Fatherland, confidently following the course of creation and progress, is to achieve new high goals, relying on unity, patriotism and hard work.

Thanks to the wise leadership of the Great Arkadag, happy young people grow up physically strong and spiritually rich, study science and receive education, and work creatively.

– Our dear Arkadag, you advise young people to be in the forefront in realizing grandiose goals in the name of the great future of their beloved Motherland, the happy and prosperous life of our dear people.

For the sake of great goals, we, the youth, will study with great zeal, study, with a pure heart, work creatively and diligently, unitedly and with a sense of high patriotism, we will achieve new victories and successes, the speaker assured.

As noted, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov by his personal example demonstrates to everyone that there is no greater and more valuable concept than the Motherland, the holy land of ancestors. The wise words of the leader of the nation, his teachings about patriotism and courage contribute to the education of modern youth.

Expressing boundless gratitude for the paternal care shown for a happy and fertile life, education, work and recreation of young people, G. Orazvelieva, on behalf of the students, expressed confidence in the further increase of the authority of the Motherland on the world stage as a powerful and prosperous state under the leadership of the Great Arkadag, putting forward the principles of neutrality, peace, friendship and brotherhood.

Having asked who else would like to express their opinion or ask a question, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov invited the 5th year cadet of the Military Institute of the Ministry of Defense Toylymyrat Begmuradov to the rostrum.

Addressing the President of Turkmenistan, the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country, as well as the participants of the meeting – professors, teachers and student youth, the cadet cordially congratulated everyone on the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth celebrated today.

“We, the defenders of the Fatherland, listened with great enthusiasm and respect to your deeply meaningful speech, wise thoughts and instructions that sounded at today’s lesson held on the eve of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of sacred independence,” the speaker said.

As noted, the attention shown by the leader of the nation to the development of the national education and science system, the measures being taken to bring it up to the world level, aroused a sense of pride among the student youth.

Thanks to the tireless care of the leader of the nation, who singles out the development of education as the most important direction of state policy, at present, all conditions are created in the higher and specialized educational institutions of the military and law enforcement agencies of the country for high-quality education of cadets and for them to receive military specialties.

Special attention is paid to training military specialists and raising their qualifications, the quality and efficiency of their education. Modern multimedia tools, the Internet and the electronic library system are widely introduced into the educational process, the capabilities of the digital education system are fully used. Thanks to the work carried out in this direction, the level of military education and military art in general fully meets the requirements of the time.

It is a high honor that the specialized military school No. 1 of the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan bears the name of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov’s grandfather, a brave soldier and respected by all Berdimuhamed Annayev, who serves as an excellent example for the defenders of the Fatherland.

– We, the children of the Motherland, on this historic day want to sincerely assure you that, further following the exemplary example of your beloved grandfather Berdimuhamed aha, the wise principles of your beloved father Myalikguly aga, we will honor our sacred military duty and will proudly take part in the solemn military parade in honor of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Turkmenistan, T. Begmuradov assured.

It was emphasized that under the wise leadership of President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Turkmenistan acts as a peace-loving, friendly state that has embarked on the path of sustainable development. Military doctrine, which is purely defensive in nature, is also based on these principles. That is why training, getting a profession and serving in the National Army becomes the dream of every citizen, in whom filial love for his native Motherland lives and his heart beats to the beat of the word “Motherland”.

Expressing deep gratitude for the broad transformations implemented in the national education system, the opportunities created for the comprehensive development of military education and military art, speaking on behalf of the cadets of all military universities, he wished the President of Turkmenistan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the country Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov good health, long life and success in state activities.

At the end of the students’ speeches, the leader of the nation again turned to the participants of today’s meeting, asking if they had any wishes or specific proposals on exciting topics. As noted, anyone can ask a question of interest, including in writing, by sending a letter to the Office of the President of Turkmenistan.

Then the head of state addressed all those present:

– Dear youth, the future of our country is connected with you!

In conclusion, President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov read out his well-known poetic lines, which found a lively response among all Turkmen citizens.

Oh beloved country

You are both friendship and spring!

The world is a single flag of hearts

And a sign for the entire Universe!

Life is illuminated with happiness

These are the times!

He always goes forward –

Heroic people.

Addressing the students and pupils present in the hall, the leader of the nation called out: “Dear youth, forward with you, forward and only forward, native land – Turkmenistan!”

This concludes the general lesson.

Having warmly said goodbye to the meeting participants, the head of state left the scene. /// nCa, 2 September 2021 (cross-post from TDH, 1 Sep)