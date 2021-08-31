Turkmenistan-Afghanistan coordination meeting at Imamnazar-Akina point – construction of railway line resumed

Turkmenistan actively cooperates with the Afghan side to maintain proper functioning of the check points

On the 30th of August 2021, the representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, as well as of a number of profile and law enforcement agencies of Turkmenistan met with the authorized representatives of the Faryab province, in particular the hyakims of Andkhoy, Hancharbag, Gurgan regions and the head of the Akina customs point.

The parties discussed the current issues of cooperation related to the proper work of the border, customs, phytosanitary and other supervision in the border regions.

During the meeting, the parties agreed to reinforce the work of the “Imamnazar-Akina” check point with the account of epidemiological norms. The issues of expanding humanitarian cooperation were discussed. The Afghan side received with content the aim of the Turkmen side to provide a friendly gesture on the supplying of necessary medical equipment.

Construction of railway line resumed

Starting from the 30th of August 2021, the construction works at the railway segment “Akina-Andkhoy” in Afghanistan have resumed.

As is known, the construction of the railway line “Kerki-Ymamnazar-Akina- Andkhoy” had started on June 6, 2014. The opening ceremony of the 30 kilometers railway segment “Akina-Andkhoy” was held on the 14th of January 2021 in Afghanistan.

Currently, the technical and commissioning works at the given railway section continue which are planned to be completed in the near future. /// nCa, 31 August 2021 (press releases of MFA Turkmenistan, 30 Aug)