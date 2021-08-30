Looking at China through Golden Sayings – Part 11

Qian Naicheng, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan

China’s economy has moved from a high-speed growth stage to a high-quality development stage. The main contradictions in Chinese society have changed, the people’s demand for a better life is constantly increasing, the economy has long-term favorable development, the market space is vast, the development is characterized by strong resilience. Thus, a new architectonics of development is formed, which relies on the circulation of the national economy and makes it possible for the internal and external markets to interact and stimulate mutual progress.

The new architectonics of development is by no means a closed internal circulation, but has open internal and external double circulations. China’s status in the global economic space will continue to improve and its ties with the world economy will become closer. China will open up wider market opportunities for other countries and become a huge gravitational field for attracting international goods and resources of basic elements of production.

We must adhere to the strategic direction of the structural reform of the supply side, grasp the strategic pillar of expanding domestic demand, make production, distribution, circulation and consumption more relying on the domestic market, improve the adaptability of the supply system to the domestic market, shape a dynamic equilibrium for more high level, based on such principles as “demand creates supply” and “supply creates demand”.

Openness to the outside world is the main state policy of China. We must comprehensively increase the level of openness, build a new open economic system at a higher level, and create new advantages in international cooperation and competition. It should be actively involved in the reform of the system of global economic governance and promote the improvement of a fairer and smarter system of international economic governance.

China will adhere to the belief of openness, cooperation, cohesion and win-win, steadily expand its openness in all directions, more effectively realize the connection of domestic and foreign markets and the sharing of resources of basic production elements, thus transforming the Chinese market into a global market, common market and a market for all, and to give more positive energy to the international community.

China will effectively leverage the leading role of experimental free trade zones and ports, introduce a negative list for cross-border trade in services, continue to expand openness in the digital economy, the Internet and other areas, pursue in-depth reforms and innovations in the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, and also promote the construction of a new open economic system at a higher level.

China will harness the potential for growth in foreign trade and make a positive contribution to promoting the growth of international trade and the development of the world economy. China will accelerate the development of new business models and formats, such as cross-border e-commerce, as well as give new impetus to foreign trade.

China is implementing the Foreign Investment Law and related subsidiary regulations and is further reducing the negative list of foreign investment access. China will continue to improve an open and transparent legal system related to foreign affairs, strengthen the protection of intellectual property rights, uphold the legitimate rights and interests of foreign-owned enterprises, and create a better environment through quality services.

Against the background of economic globalization, the economies of different countries are interdependent, and the integration of interests has never been observed before. Being genuine about each other and sharing common benefits is a fundamental strategy. Countries around the world should strengthen the connectivity of the development of trade in services, create innovative methods of cooperation, deepen areas of cooperation, actively seek the greatest common divisor of development interests, and continue to increase the cake.