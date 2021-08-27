Foreign Minister of Pakistan visited Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

On 25-26 August, 2021, a delegation of Pakistan headed by the country’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi visited Ashgabat.

Meeting with the President of Turkmenistan

On Thursday, 26 August 2021, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan was received by President Berdimuhamedov.

Conveying the warm greetings of the top leadership of Pakistan to the head of state, Shah Mahmood Qureshi noted the strong fraternal ties between the two countries, supported by shared goals and commonality of views.

Qureshi reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening political, diplomatic, humanitarian and economic ties with Turkmenistan through various projects, including TAPI.

The situation in Afghanistan was also discussed during the meeting. The foreign minister of Pakistan, stressing the importance of a peaceful and stable Afghanistan for the region, stressed the need for close coordination. He added that the region will witness transformations in terms of enhanced stability, trade and improved connectivity from a peaceful and stable Afghanistan.

President Berdimuhamedov expressed Turkmenistan’s readiness to further strengthen cooperation with Pakistan in all areas of mutual interest.

Meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

The same day, Shah Mahmud Qureshi had a meeting at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The parties noted that the two countries enjoy friendly time-tested relations. The diplomats exchanged views on a wide range of bilateral cooperation. In this context, the importance of the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, the construction of a high-voltage power transmission line Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP).

A special emphasis was placed during the meeting on the activation of foreign policy cooperation in the context of the development of the situation in Afghanistan. In this regard, the diplomats confirmed the interest of Turkmenistan and Pakistan in the internal political stability and security of Afghanistan, as well as the well-being of the Afghan people.

The parties noted the need to establish a regional dialogue taking into account the past experience of the two countries. At the same time, the Turkmen side declared its firm commitment to the principles of neutrality during the development of regional contacts on Afghanistan.

The foreign minister of Pakistan is on tour to neighborhood of Afghanistan. Earlier this week he visited Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

/// nCa, 27 August 2021 (based on press releases of MFA Turkmenistan, MFA Pakistan)