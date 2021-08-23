First-ever Olympic medal winner of Turkmenistan rewarded handsomely

In a ceremony held in Ashgabat on 21 August 2021, the first ever Olympic medal winner of Turkmenistan, Ms. Polina Guryeva, was rewarded handsomely.

In the ceremony led by DPM Serdar Berdimuhamedov she received:

Cash prize of US $ 50000

Three bedroom luxury apartment

Lexus LX570 Sport Plus SUV

She has also been conferred with the title Honored Master of Sports.

In the weight category up to 59 kg, in total for the snatch and jerk, Ms. Polina Guryeva showed the result of 217 kg (96+121) and won the silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics.

Her current and previous trainers have also been given automobiles in recognition of their services.

In an interview with Turkmen Portal, she said, “I am overwhelmed with pride for our country and a feeling of gratitude to the respected President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and all the people of Turkmenistan! I congratulate everyone on the first Olympic medal, which I dedicate to the Turkmen people and the distinguished President in honor of the 30th anniversary of the independence of Turkmenistan.

“When our national flag was raised at the Olympic Games, I was very proud of our common victory. Dear Gurbanguly Myalikgulyevich, I want to express my gratitude to you for creating such excellent conditions for us athletes for training, for the development of Turkmen sports. On behalf of myself and my family, I express my deep gratitude for your trust and your generous gift!” she said.

She said that she will immediately start her regular training in preparations for the next Olympics which will be held in Paris in 2024. /// nCa, 23 August 2021 [pictures credit TDH]