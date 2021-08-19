Pakistani FM intends to visit the neighbors of Afghanistan

Elvira Kadyrova

On 25-27 August 2021, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi, is likely to visit the countries bordering Afghanistan. This was reported by several Pakistani media, citing diplomatic sources.

The main purpose of the visit to Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Iran will be discussion of the situation in Afghanistan during an important phase of the transfer of power in this country.

The sources added that preparations for Qureshi’s upcoming tour are currently being finalized.

Recently, the Foreign Minister of Pakistan received a delegation of political leaders of Afghanistan in Islamabad.

According to the minister, Pakistan considered all factions of the Afghan society important in the final destiny of Afghanistan. He expressed the hope that the Afghan leaders would take advantage of international support for peace and reconciliation and work together to resolve the evolving situation in Afghanistan in the supreme national interest of the country and according to the aspiration of people.

Qureshi also stressed that the region cannot afford the ongoing instability in Afghanistan, which negatively affects the achievement of the goal of a peaceful and connected region.

The international community’s continued engagement in the efforts for durable peace and stability in Afghanistan would be important as it was a shared responsibility, he added.

Pakistan is engaged in major trans-Afghan projects with the several neighbors of Afghanistan – Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan. They include such projects as the TAPI gas pipeline and corridor, the TUTAP and CASA-1000 electricity transmission systems, Mazar-I-Sharif – Kabul – Peshawar railway line. Taliban has already reiterated interest in the early implementation of regional infrastructure projects. /// nCa, 19 August 2021