Elvira Kadyrova

Russia is closely monitoring the development of the situation in Afghanistan after the transition of power in this country to the Taliban Movement, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The press release has emphasized the change of power occurred almost in the terms of complete absence of resistance from the national armed forces trained by the United States and its allies.

According to the Russian side, the situation in Kabul and Afghanistan is stabilizing. The Taliban began to restore public order, confirmed the security guarantees for locals and foreign diplomatic missions.

Moscow calls on all Afghan parties to refrain from violence and promote a peaceful settlement of the situation.

The Russian Embassy in Kabul operates normally. Working contacts have been established with representatives of the new authorities in order to ensure the security of the Russian mission.

China sounded readiness to continue developing good-neighborliness and friendly cooperation with Afghanistan and to play a constructive role in Afghanistan’s peace and reconstruction. The statement came on Monday during a press conference at the Chinese foreign ministry.

China also expressed the hope that the Taliban will be able to show solidarity with all factions and ethnic groups in Afghanistan and create a broad-based inclusive political structure suited to the national realities, so as to lay the foundation for achieving enduring peace in the country.

The foreign ministry said that Beijing, on the basis of fully respecting the sovereignty of Afghanistan and non-interference in the internal affairs of Afghanistan and the will of Afghan people, maintained contacts with the Afghan Taliban movement and played a constructive role in promoting a political settlement of the Afghan issue.

The Chinese Embassy in Kabul is fulfilling its duties as usual.

The United States, previously set a deadline for the withdrawal by the end of August, is now expanding the military deployment to 6,000 on Biden’s order. According to the State Department and Defense Department, their mission will focus solely on facilitating the evacuation of thousands of American and Afghan citizens eligible for SIVs.

On 15 August, the Foggy Bottom released a joint statement of over 70 nations, most of them are American allies. It notes the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan and stresses that those in positions of power and authority across Afghanistan bear responsibility for the immediate restoration of security and civil order, obviously meaning the Taliban.

“The Afghan people deserve to live in safety, security and dignity. We in the international community stand ready to assist them”, the statement said. By the way, the list of statement supporters includes those countries who have never cared on environment the people of Afghanistan live under the destroyed statehood for the last 20 years. /// nCa, 17 August 2021