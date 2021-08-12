Naval monitoring and control centre opened in Turkmenistan – New ship inducted into Turkmen Fleet

President Berdimuhamedov took part on Wednesday, 11 August 2021, in the opening ceremony of a naval monitoring and control centre at the Caspian coast.

The centre has two main functions: 1. Monitoring the movement of the Turkmen naval and merchant marine vessels in Caspian; and 2. Keeping in touch with the vessels of the fleet through the video link on real time basis.

The algorithm automatically updates and plots the position of each vessel, allowing for compilation of the complete picture, together with its permutations and combinations, several hours ahead in time.

The base that houses the centre has been built as a family station i.e. in addition to the bachelors’ barracks, there are 60 apartments for the families. There are also all the necessary facilities such as kindergarten, school, healthcare centre, sports grounds, shopping area etc.

The Turkmen media reports that the software for the centre was developed by the experts of the naval fleet of Turkmenistan.

During the ceremony the captain of the Turkmen patrol ship Sanjar reported through the video link. The ship at that point was moving across the visual horizon from the control centre and the president looked at it through his binoculars.

At the end of the ceremony the president handed the keys of some new vehicles to the defence minister and drove to the naval pier where he gave blessings for the induction of a newly built ship, Deňiz Han, into the fleet. The ship has been built in Turkmenistan.

As the president witnessed, the national flag and naval ensign were flown on the ship and the national anthem was played. Some freshly acquired military airplanes presented fly past.

* * *

The same day the president led the opening ceremony of a new base for the troops of the border services.

The base has a training school for the Turkmen sheepdog Alabay, which are taught to assist the foot patrol units. /// nCa, 12 August 2021