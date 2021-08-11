Russian Foreign Ministry commends cooperation with Turkmenistan on Afghan issue

Elvira Kadyrova

Russia positively assesses the cooperation with Turkmenistan to promote a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan. The statement came during the recent routine press briefing of the Russian Foreign Ministry.

“We have been maintaining trust-based bilateral security dialogue with Turkmenistan, enabling the representatives of the relevant agencies of the two countries to exchange assessments on common threats and challenges,” said Deputy Director of the Information and Press Department of the Russian MFA Alexander Bikantov.

The Afghanistan problems and prospects for national reconciliation in this country were discussed during consultations of the Special Representative of the President of Russia for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev on 27 November 2020 in the video conference format, as well as during negotiations between Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov (1 April 2021, Moscow).

Russian foreign office official recalled that Turkmenistan is a participant in the Moscow format of consultations on Afghanistan, which includes all the neighbors of the IRA and key regional players, as well as the United States.

The speaker noted that a large-scale summer offensive resulted in Taliban capture of 80-100 provinces.

The Afghan government forces are unable to cope with the onslaught of the Taliban, the combat capability of regular units remains at a low level. However, as mentioned, the Taliban also does not have sufficient resources to seize and hold major cities, including the capital Kabul.

Under these circumstances, the Russian side continues comprehensive efforts to launch substantive peace negotiations. Today, 11 August 2021, Doha hosts a meeting of the extended troika on Afghanistan consisting of Russia-USA-China-Pakistan in a closed mode. /// nCa, 11 August 2021