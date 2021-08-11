Interior Ministers of Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan discussed the possibilities of cooperation in the fight against drug trafficking

Elvira Kadyrova

On the sidelines of the Central Asian summit in Avaza, the minister of internal affairs of Kyrgyzstan Major General of Militia Ulan Niyazbekov met with the Minister of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan, Police Colonel Ovezdurdy Khojaniyazov, the press service of the internal ministry of Kyrgyzstan reported.

“The fight against organized crime, extremism and drug trafficking requires joint coordinated actions of law enforcement agencies of many countries, especially border and neighboring states. The Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic attaches special importance to cooperation with neighboring countries in countering transnational organized crime and drug trafficking, ” Niyazbekov said, stressing that Turkmenistan is not just a neighbor for Kyrgyzstan, both peoples enjoy close historical and cultural traditions.

Kyrgyz internal affairs chief highly appreciated the efforts of the Turkmen law enforcement services to curb drug crime due to the geographical proximity to Afghanistan.

In this context, Turkmenistan is an important partner for us, Niyazbekov said.

He expressed readiness for greater cooperation, providing every possible assistance in the struggle against drug crime.

The agenda of the meeting also included issues of enhancing cooperation in countering organized crime and extremism. /// nCa, 11 August 2021 (photo credit – Ministry of Internal Affairs of Kyrgyzstan)