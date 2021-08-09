Women’s Dialogue of Central Asian countries – expanding women’s involvement in regional processes under the spotlight

Ravilya Kadyrova

On 6 August 2021, Women’s Dialogue of Central Asian countries was held in the National Tourist Zone Avaza.

The key speakers of the forum were Chairman of the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of Uzbekistan Tanzila Narbayeva, Chairman of the Mejlis of the Parliament of Turkmenistan Gulshat Mammedova, Chairman of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan Aigul Kuspan, Deputy Chairman of the parliament of Kyrgyzstan Aida Kasymaliyeva, Chairman of the Committee on Women and Family Affairs under the Government of Tajikistan Hilolbi Kurbonzoda and Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia Natalia Gherman.

Welcoming the participants, the Chairman of the lower chamber of Turkmenistan parliament Gulshat Mammedova, read out the address of the heads of Central Asian states, which emphasized the importance of gender equality as a basis for the development of peaceful societies and the role of the Dialogue of Women Leaders in promoting and strengthening joint regional efforts.

Mammedova also told about the role of the women’s movement in Turkmenistan and the steps taken by the government to ensure gender equality.

During her remarks, UN SRSG Gherman stressed the significance of the meeting as a milestone achievement testifying to increasing promotion of gender equality and growing importance of women’s role in enhancing cooperation and connectivity in Central Asia.

As Gherman noted, gender equality is impossible without the full economic participation of women. She stressed that the development of economic potential and economic cooperation between women undoubtedly contributes to the development of the region, opens up new opportunities, contributes to sustainable peace and security.

Tanzilla Narbayeva, Chairman of the upper house of the Parliament of Uzbekistan, chairing country of the Dialogue in 2021, noted that the foundation laid by all participants of the Dialogue will contribute to the development and strengthening of regional cooperation between Central Asian women in the fields of public administration, preventive diplomacy, environmental protection, entrepreneurship and business, culture, education, science, art and ensuring gender equality in general.

According to Narbayeva, within the framework of its chairmanship in the Dialogue of Women Leaders of Central Asia, the Uzbek side intends to make every effort to turn the interaction mechanism into a new, high-quality platform for consultations aimed at developing comprehensive cooperation between women in the region.

Mirjana Spoljaric Egger, Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations, Assistant Administrator of UNDP, Director of the UNDP Regional Office for Europe and the CIS stressed in her video address that joint events, starting with the women’s Business Forum in Tashkent and ending with the consultations of the Commission on the Status of Women and the Round Table on Women’s Leadership, Conflict Prevention and Peace-building, demonstrate how women contribute by joining their efforts. She expressed confidence that the priorities identified during the Dialogue will be useful in the process of preparing a new Gender Equality Strategy, which is being developed by UNDP.

The plenary session of the Dialogue titled “Progress in the implementation of policies to achieve gender equality in Central Asia. The experience of regional cooperation” raised such issues as providing support to women in the region in strengthening their role in the political, economic and social spheres of life and involving women in decision-making processes on issues related to peace, stability and sustainable development in the region.

The meeting issued the Declaration of the Dialogue of Women of the Central Asian States. The document confirms the commitment of the Dialogue to the agenda “Women, Peace and Security”, the Agenda for Sustainable Development for the period up to 2030, the Decade of Action for Achieving Global Goals. The statement also notes that the Dialogue advocates the development of effective ways to fully realize the scientific, technical, creative, intellectual and entrepreneurial potential of women in Central Asian countries, further efforts to expand the opportunities of women and girls in the business sphere.

In 2022, the chairmanship of the CA Women’s Dialogue, first-ever held in December 2020, will move to Turkmenistan and will be realized in the person of the Chairman of the lower chamber of parliament.

/// nCa, 9 August 2021 (photo credit – official website of Senate of Uzbekistan Parliament)