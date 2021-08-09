Presidents of the Central Asian countries toured the exhibition of national cuisine

News Central Asia (nCa)

By

After the summit, the Presidents of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan visited the international festival of national cuisines of the countries of the region.

The same day evening the heads of state watched a gala-concert of the Central Asian artists, becoming the closing festivity in day-long events. /// nCa, 9 August 2021

Here are some photos from the food festival and concert (photo credit – official websites of President of Kyrgyzstan, President of Uzbekistan, press-service of President of Tajikistan):

