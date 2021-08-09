President Berdimuhamedov met with his Central Asian counterparts

On the eve of the Central Asian summit in Avaza, President Berdimuhamedov had separate meetings with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. During the meetings, the parties touched upon a wide range of bilateral cooperation, confirming the attitude for further strengthening of interstate cooperation.

Meeting with the President of Kazakhstan

The Presidents, having considered a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, noted with satisfaction the high level of relations between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

“Turkmenistan is a strategic partner for Kazakhstan. We have a lot of projects that, without any exaggeration, are of a long-term, strategic nature. During the subsequent negotiations, we will definitely pay attention to the further development of bilateral cooperation, ” President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said. He told that his government is currently working on his official visit to Turkmenistan.

“In principle, the main package of documents is already ready for signing, I have no doubt that the upcoming negotiations and signing of agreements between our countries will give a very serious impetus to further strengthening cooperation between our fraternal peoples and states,” he added.

The parties expressed their intention to give positive dynamics to trade and economic cooperation, increase the range of goods supplied, make greater use of transit and transport potential, as well as strengthen ties in the cultural and humanitarian sphere.

Meeting with the President of Kyrgyzstan

During the meeting, the leaders of the two countries discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, including trade and economic cooperation, the import of natural gas and electricity from Turkmenistan to Kyrgyzstan, the development of tourism, etc.

The implementation of the agreements reached during the recent official visit of President Sadyr Zhaparov to Turkmenistan was also discussed.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the Consultative meeting would encourage the development of not only bilateral cooperation between Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan, but also at the regional level with other fraternal countries — Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.

Zhaparov confirmed the readiness of the Kyrgyz side to take all measures to further enhance and develop bilateral cooperation, as well as interaction within the framework of international organizations.

Meeting with the President of Tajikistan

Berdimuhamedov and Emomali Rahmon discussed opportunities for diversifying the agreements reached in such strategic areas as trade, energy and transport, agriculture and water management, confirming the commitment of the parties to close cooperation at the bilateral and regional levels.

The parties also noted the important role of the activities of the joint Turkmen-Tajik intergovernmental commission.

They noted the readiness of both sides to implement joint projects in the field of science and education, culture and sports, and, in general, to expand the dialogue in the humanitarian sphere.

Meeting with the President of Uzbekistan

The Presidents of Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda, cooperation on regional and international platforms.

The Heads of State noted with satisfaction that despite the challenging times of the pandemic, Uzbek-Turkmen relations demonstrate dynamic development.

Special attention was paid to the issues of expanding trade and economic ties. The importance of promoting new projects, activating contacts between neighboring regions and business circles of the two countries was emphasized.

The President discussed the prospects for the development of transport and logistics infrastructure, access to new markets through the corridors of South Asia and the South Caucasus, including the creation of an international transport and transit corridor under the Ashgabat Agreement.

The issues of preparation for the upcoming meetings at the highest level were discussed. The parties agreed to hold regular meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council in the near future to identify new areas for partnership and prepare promising projects and agreements.

Meeting with the Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General

During the meeting, President Berdimuhamedov and Special Representative Natalia German noted the importance of holding the Consultative Meeting of the heads of state of Central Asia, which has become a platform for making decisions on key aspects of the development of political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the countries of the region.

SRSG Natalia Gherman stressed the UN’s support to enhancing and broadening cooperation between the Central Asian states and appreciated the established partnership with the United Nations.

The sides discussed the current and perspective areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia, particularly in light of the relevant UN General Assembly Resolutions initiated by Turkmenistan and supported by the Central Asian states and international partners.

/// nCa, 9 August 2021 (photo credit – official websites of President of Kazakhstan, President of Kyrgyzstan, President of Uzbekistan, press-service of President of Tajikistan, TDH)