Exhibition of Central Asian industrial products demonstrated the regional export potential

Elvira Kadyrova and Ravilya Kadyrova

The International Port of Turkmenbashi hosted the exhibition of national products of Central Asian countries.

The national pavilions of more than 90 companies and enterprises from Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan sprawled on an area of 8000 square meters.

The exhibition featured ideas, technologies, innovations in various sectors of the economy, industrial and production equipment, light industry products, agro-industrial complex.

Bilateral and multilateral meetings, business forums, and stock trading were held on the sidelines of the event.

All participants were awarded international diplomas.

The presidents of five Central Asian countries also visited the exhibition.

Here are some photos from the exhibition (photo credit – official websites of President of Kazakhstan, President of Kyrgyzstan, President of Uzbekistan, TDH):