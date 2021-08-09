Economic Forum of the Central Asian countries focused on promising areas of cooperation

Elvira Kadyrova

On 6 August 2021, the Economic Forum of the Central Asian countries was held at the Avaza Congress Center, becoming one of the mega-events dated to the summit of Central Asian leaders.

The forum brought together delegations of relevant ministries and companies of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan. The public and private sectors of the countries of the region, as well as international and regional financial institutions, joined the discussions virtually.

The Forum was clustered around three thematic sessions:

Trade, economic and investment opportunities of the Central Asian countries;

Promising areas of cooperation between the Central Asian countries in the field of energy and chemical industry;

Cooperation of the Central Asian countries in the transport and logistics sphere.

The participants developed recommendations aimed at achieving stable and balanced economic growth, expanding and effective exploiting the potential of the Central Asian countries for the benefit of strengthening their economies and developing good-neighborly relations.

The speakers also voiced proposals on overcoming tariff barriers, improving e-commerce procedures, deepening integration processes, expanding the range of goods for mutual trade, and increasing mutual investments.

Following the Forum, the Final Document was adopted.

Moreover, the event provided the opportunity to hold bilateral meetings, which resulting in signing over 85 deals in various areas of cooperation. /// nCa, 9 August 2021