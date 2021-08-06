Turkmenistan hosts regional mega event today

Turkmenistan will host a cluster of events today at Awaza, the Caspian tourist zone:

3rd Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia Dialogue of Women Leaders of Central Asia Economic Forum of Central Asia Exhibition of national products and services of Central Asia Festival of National Cuisines of Central Asia

A gala concert will take place with participation of prominent artists from the region.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev, and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov arrived on Thursday at the Turkmenbashy Airport.

President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon, who was already in Turkmenistan for the official visit, flew to Turkmenbashy on Thursday together with President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan in the same airplane.

The agenda of the summit covers a wide range of issues including the steps for sustainable development, increase in the trade activity, creation of suitable conditions for partnership in the energy sector, expansion of cooperation in the transport and communications sector, joint efforts to deal with the pandemic and its effects.

The challenges posed by the fast changing situation in Afghanistan and the ideas for dealing with it will be discussed during the consultations.

Some multilateral documents will be signed and the heads of state will issue a joint statement.

All of the events will be held at dispersed locations at Awaza except for the exhibition which will be held at the Turkmenbashy Port.

The venue for the Consultative Summit and the Economic Forum is the Awaza Congress Centre, the Women’s Dialogue will take place at the Berkarar Hotel, and the gala concert will be held at the open air seaside theater.

The exhibition which will be held 6-7 August 2021 at the Turkmenbashy Port has attracted more than 250 companies, organizations and entities from the regional countries. The machinery and equipment for display at the exhibition has been allowed for short term import free of any taxes. In case, anyone wishes to buy any of those units or equipment, it can be done through the procedure for regular import.

Turkmenistan has trained 60 volunteers from universities to assist the visiting delegations. The volunteers have been chosen on the basis of their communication skills and knowledge of the foreign languages.

Some 300 journalists from the participating countries including Turkmenistan are covering the events. /// nCa, 6 August 2021