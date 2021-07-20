Russian railways delivered KAMAZ construction equipment to Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

The St. Petersburg Branch of JSC “Russian Railways Logistics” delivered two KAMAZ truck-mounted concrete pumps from Russia to Turkmenistan, according to the official website of Russian Railways.

The cargo was loaded onto two universal railway platforms and travelled along the route St. Petersburg – Ashgabat through the Kazakhstan border crossing Bolashak.

The total weight of the equipment was more than 66 tons.

The customer of the rail delivery is one of the largest Russian road construction companies implementing the project in Turkmenistan.

The branch of Russian Railways Logistics provided the full range of forwarding services for the client including reception and storage of equipment at the terminal, development and coordination of loading schemes, loading and fastening on the coupling of two platforms, registration of necessary documentation, payment of tariffs and fees, as well as monitoring of the transportation along the entire route.

At the end of May, the branch of JSC “Russian Railways Logistics” in St. Petersburg undertook manufacturer-to-client delivery to Turkmenistan of 14 units of transport equipment. /// nCa, 20 July 2021