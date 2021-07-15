So, is Art a Skill or Talent? …

Nabat Gurbannyyazova

Usually, when we think about arts, we recall the timeline, the story of one-style-followed-by-the next: Romanticism, Impressionism, Post-Impressionism, Cubism, and so on.

For centuries, art has been considered the “privilege” of the gifted professionals, those who were deep into this delicate process of “self-expression”.

Today, with expansion of opportunities, the border between professional artists and those for whom art is a hobby and passion is quite thin. Arts can inspire and allow people to see things from different perspectives. In addition, an ability of self-expression through the arts becomes an art itself.

This was confirmed by the joint exhibition of three young talented artists, united by a passion for the arts, which took place on 10 July 2021 in Ashgabat.

So, let’s get acquainted: Ms. Aia Berdieva (@art.brdv), Ms. Djema Mommodova (@monly_dream), and Mr. Farkhad Sabedov (@art.farkhad)

Aia Berdieva from her childhood had a passion for drawing and creativity. By the age of 15, Aia was fortunate being a student of a famous artist Dilorom Alimovna, who opened the magical world of art to the girl from a new edge. Aia’s lack of academic education in arts does not prevent her from creating beautiful paintings. Indeed, there are no borders for a gifted person.

Djema Mommodova is a vivid example for discovering her talent for self-expression through the arts quite suddenly. From her childhood, Djema was surrounded by people who were not directly associated with arts, but those who sincerely loved and were inspired by the arts. Additionally, her mother influenced and supported Djema in self-knowledge and improvement. Impressions from journeys to different countries and cultures opened the world of art to Djema. You never know where and how everything begins – perhaps it was a visit to the Sistine Chapel in Rome, or it might have been a street art in Barcelona… A never-ending desire of interest, pushed by outbursting talent is kindled!

The desire to express the inner world led Farkhad Sabedov to the path of a portrait artist, although he was always fond of different themes: after all, it is impossible to become a master by limiting yourself! Like for many, in the beginning it was a hobby that grew into something more. Farkhad began his professional path with admission to a special art school, after graduating from which he continued his path of self-improvement, which ultimately gave its magnificent harvests – fascinating portraits filled by liveliness and power.

As Henry Moore used to say: “To be an artist is to believe in life”.

In the places like this, no matter whether you are an artist or not, you are leaving the reality, sometimes the odd reality, and begin to believe in life, good life …

Indeed, art makes us more human and united … /// nCa, 15 July 2021

Some pictures from their exhibition: