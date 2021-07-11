MEDIA MESSAGE

In recent days, a number of Russian media have been spreading unverified and openly biased reports about the situation on the Turkmen-Afghan border.

In particular, the RBC TV channel disseminated untrue information about the alleged pulling of military equipment and artillery of Turkmenistan to the border with Afghanistan, which means nothing but false information in pursuit of a cheap sensation.

In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan declares that thanks to the fraternal relations between the two neighboring states and their peoples, the Turkmen-Afghan border is the border of friendship and cooperation. According to the Ministry of Defense of Turkmenistan, all military units at its disposal, their personnel and military equipment remain in their places of permanent deployment and continue to carry out planned training in accordance with the envisaged program.

In accordance with the age-old traditions of good-neighborliness, as well as firmly fulfilling the unshakable principles of international law and obligations enshrined in bilateral agreements, Turkmenistan seeks to maintain and strengthen peaceful and good-neighborly ties with brotherly Afghanistan.

The Turkmen side has been and remains an adherent of objectivity and honesty in the media space, the dissemination of only verified and comprehensive balanced information. This is especially important in the current conditions of the actualization of a number of aspects of international problems, including the issues of a peaceful settlement of the situation in Afghanistan. Turkmenistan stands for the search and implementation of political and diplomatic mechanisms and instruments for restoring peace in the long-suffering Afghan land.

Press service

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

11 July 2021