Tashkent to host a conference on cooperation between Central and South Asia

Ravilya Kadyrova

On 15-16 July 2021, an international conference “Central and South Asia: Regional Connectivity. Challenges and opportunities” will be held in Tashkent.

The conference will be attended by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Foreign Ministers of Russia, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, high-ranking representatives of South Asian nations, heads of international and regional organizations, major financial institutions and companies, research and analytical centers.

The agenda of the forum includes such topics as “Trade and transport connectivity for sustainable growth”, “Revival of cultural and humanitarian ties as a way to strengthen friendship and mutual trust”, “Regional security. Challenges and threats”. ///nCa, 9 July 2021