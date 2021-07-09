Taliban states NO intention to violate the borders with Central Asia

Elvira Kadyrova

The Taliban will not violate the borders of the Central Asian states bordering Afghanistan, and provide security guarantees for the foreign diplomatic and consular missions based on the territory of the country.

This statement came from the representatives of the Taliban Movement on 8 July during consultations in Moscow with Zamir Kabulov, the Special Representative of the President of Russia for Afghanistan. The delegation of four persons is headed by sheikh Shahabuddin Delawar.

In addition, the Taliban expressed the firm determination of the group to counter the ISIS threat in Afghanistan and to eradicate drug production in the country after the end of the civil war.

The meeting discussed the situation in Afghanistan and the prospects for launching inter-Afghan negotiations.

The Taliban confirmed their desire in achieving sustainable peace in the country through negotiations, taking into account the interests of all ethnic groups of the country’s population. They also underlined their readiness to respect human rights, including women, within the framework of Islamic norms and Afghan traditions, the press service of the Russian Foreign Ministry reports.

Earlier, the group published a statement on its official website with assurances that the appearance of the Taliban on the borders of neighboring countries with Afghanistan will not cause border complications.

At a recent press conference, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov pointed out the threats to Central Asia coming from the ISIS military.

On July 6, US Centcom announced that the withdrawal process completed more than 90%. /// nCa, 9 July 2021