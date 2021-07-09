Foreign Ministers of Russia and Central Asia to meet in Tashkent

The fourth meeting of the foreign ministers of Russia, Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan will be held in Tashkent on 16 July, said the Russian Foreign Ministry during briefing on 9 July.

The foreign ministers will discuss cooperation in the field of regional security. The agenda will cover such issues as countering threats posed by international terrorist organizations, drug trafficking and foreign terrorist militants.

The meeting will take up key issues of the regional and international importance, joint measures and mutual assistance in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last ministerial was held online in October 2020. ///nCa, 9 July 2021