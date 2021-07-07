A country presentation of Turkmenistan for Italian companies was held

On July 7, 2021, a country presentation «Investment and business opportunities cooperation with Turkmenistan» was held for Italian companies in the video conference format.

At the presentation, the Turkmen delegation was headed by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiyev, and the Italian delegation was headed by Undersecretary of State for Foreign Affairs Manlio Di Stefano.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister of Economy and Finance, the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the Italian Republic, heads and representatives of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Activities, State concerns «Turkmengaz» and «Turkmenkhimiya» , the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan and the «TAPI Pipline Company Limited» Joint-Stock Company.

The presentation was attended on the Italian side, by the Director General of the Italian Trade Agency, the Vice-President of the General Confederation of Italian Industry for International Affairs and the President of the Italian State export-credit Agency «SACE». Heads and representatives of about 120 large Italian companies and financial institutions were also represented at the meeting.

This event has become a kind of platform for searching for new formats of interaction, as well as an exchange of views on topical issues of the bilateral agenda between the public and private sectors of the two countries.

Thus, during the speeches, the dynamics of the development of political-diplomatic, trade-economic, cultural and humanitarian relations between Turkmenistan and Italy, where there is a solid potential for mutual implementation, was particularly emphasized. In this context, investments, digital technologies, the agro-industrial sector, light industry, transport and logistics, the healthcare sector, the financial and banking system and others are highlighted as priority areas of interaction.

Representatives of the Italian business community stressed their intentions to intensify further multilateral cooperation, which is built on the principles of trust, mutual respect and mutual benefit. Also, within the framework of the presentation, the parties considered in detail the financial, economic and technical tools that SACE can offer for financing business in Turkmenistan.

The participants of the meeting emphasized the importance of large export-oriented and import-substituting lines that are being formed in the country, which in their development are based on local raw materials sources, advanced technologies that allow expanding the competitive industry sector of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 7 July 2021 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)