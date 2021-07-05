FMs of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan discussed preps for upcoming regional summits

Elvira Kadyrova

On 2 July 2021, the foreign minister of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a telephone conversation with his Kazakh counterpart Mukhtar Tleuberdi.

Special attention was paid to the schedule of international events, including the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of Central Asian states and the 6th Caspian Summit, the foreign ministry of Kazakhstan reported.

The sides discussed topical issues of further strengthening of Kazakh-Turkmen cooperation in the spirit of strategic partnership, as well as the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest and high levels.

The issues of interaction within the framework of international and regional organizations, such as the CICA and the Turkic Council, were considered. /// nCa, 5 July 2021