Turkmen tomatoes and petrochemical products arrived in Kyrgyzstan

On 29 June, the first batch of goods from Turkmenistan arrived in Bishkek in line with the contracts concluded during the recent bilateral economic forum, the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan reports.

The cargo plane IL-76 of “Turkmen Airlines” delivered from Turkmenabad over 36 tons of various products labeled “Made in Turkmenistan”.

According to the Kyrgyz news agency Tazabek, the cargo included the following items:

– 18 tons of sanitaryware (plastic pipes of different diameters, ceramic sanitary ware, plastic products, tables, chairs, buckets, etc.);

– 10 tons of tomatoes;

– 6 tons of carrots;

– 2 tons of confectionery products (various confectionery products made of corn, including chips);

– fabric samples;

– petrochemicals (polypropylene, polyethylene and other petrochemicals).

The shipment was met at the Bishkek airport by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliyev.

“It’s time to move from words to actions. The cargo has arrived from Turkmenistan, which means that the implementation of the agreements has already started. I hope in the future our cooperation will expand,” he commented. /// nCa, 1 July 2021