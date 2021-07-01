Turkmen carpet antiques broke price records at auction in Philadelphia

Elvira Kadyrova

An 18th-century Turkmen antique carpet has been rocketed to US $ 59,375 from a start price of US $ 10,000 at an auction in the American city of Philadelphia.

Over hundred lots were displayed at the Material Culture’s sale on 27 June. The trader in exciting range of Antiques, Asian Arts, Fine Art, Folk Art, Ethnographic Arts, featured the Leigh Marsch collection, including Turkmen, Caucasian, Anatolian and Persian carpet products of everyday life and decor of the 18th and 19th centuries.

All these masterpieces of ancient art craft, as well as mentioned bright bard Salyr chuval carpet measuring 127 cm by 81 cm, belonged to a very well-known collector in the USA, Leigh Marsch.

Leigh, an experienced veterinarian, was a passionate connoisseur of carpets and tribal art pieces. He passed away at the age of 90 in 2019. The friends remember that Dr. Marsch could spend hours enthusiastically talking about Turkmen carpets, citing various scientific facts and data.

Leigh Marsch

The Salyr carpets were woven by the craftsmen of the ancient Turkmen tribe Salor. The lot, caused such a spike in the starting price, was a chuval – a carpet cloth used for sewing bags for clothes or household utensils.

Earlier, this Turkmen Salyr Chuval carpet was shown at the exhibition “Masterpieces of Turkmen Carpet Weaving” at the Arthur Ross Gallery, University of Pennsylvania, as well as at the private museum “Corcoran Gallery” in Washington, DC. /// nCa, 1 July 2021