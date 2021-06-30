Turkmen-Kyrgyz Economic Partnership – options for practical implementation

Elvira Kadyrova

“Kyrgyzstan is very lucky that we have discovered Turkmenistan. Like during the USSR, we took gas from them, and supplied them agricultural products. What they have, we don’t have. In terms of mutually beneficial synergy, we have got a good partner,” Chairman of the Association of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Kyrgyzstan Zhyrgalbek Sagynbayev said in an interview with the Kyrgyz TV channel “Ala-Too 24”, according to local media.

According to Sagynbayev, Turkmenistan and Kyrgyzstan will be able to ensure the transit of export goods flows on a mutual basis.

Turkmenistan is a transit country from where Kyrgyzstan can enter the Afghan market, he believes. Kyrgyzstan can offer light bulbs and everyday consumer goods to the Afghanistan.

In turn, Kyrgyzstan can provide Turkmen businessmen with additional access to China. To do this, it is necessary to open a logistics base which would be used by Turkmen entrepreneurs “to bring and sell everything that is on the domestic market and export further.”

The Chairman of the Association also told that “the turnover of medium-sized entrepreneurs in Kyrgyzstan reaches US $150 000 – 200 000, while in Turkmenistan — US $ 1.5-2 million.”

Sagynbayev praised the development of industry in Turkmenistan, stressing that Kyrgyzstan should take an example from Turkmenistan in this area. He mentioned major industrial infrastructure projects realized in Turkmenistan jointly with Japan, Russia, and Belarus.

The head of the Kyrgyz Association of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs reflected on range of Turkmen goods, to be especially in demand on his home market. “It is important for Kyrgyzstan to have affordable natural gas, during low water, the country also needs supplies of mineral fertilizers, petroleum products, some types of agricultural products,” he explained.

As for the Turkmen market, Sagynbayev cited as a success story the supply of potatoes, which competed with Turkish and Iranian vegetables. And now Kyrgyz agricultural producers expect to export 15,000-20,000 tons of potatoes to Turkmenistan annually.

The recent Turkmen-Kyrgyz summit talks in Ashgabat have resulted in signing a solid package of documents on a wide range of interaction, including the intergovernmental Program of trade and economic cooperation for 2021-2023.

Moreover, the business circles of the two countries have concluded 13 transactions worth over US $28.57 million. /// nCa, 30 June 2021