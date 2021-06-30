President of Turkmenistan turns 64 – World leaders make phone calls – Heads of regional organizations, multinationals arrive to congratulate – Arkadag Hotel opened

Elvira Kadyrova and Raviliya Kadyrova

The birthday of the President of Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov was on 29 June 2021. He has turned 64.

Several world leaders made phone calls to congratulate the Turkmen leader. The president had separate meetings with a number of regional organizations and multinationals who had arrived to share the joy on the occasion.

The opening of the newly built Arkadag Hotel coincided with the president’s birthday.

Phone calls

President of Russia

Today, on 29 June 2021, during a telephone conversation, President Putin of Russia congratulated President Berdimuhamedov on his birthday.

Topical issues of the bilateral agenda were discussed, with an emphasis on trade and economic cooperation and collaboration in countering coronavirus pandemic, the Kremlin’s press service reports.

The heads of state confirmed their mutual commitment to the further comprehensive development of the Turkmen-Russian strategic partnership.

President of Kazakhstan

During telephone talks with President Berdimuhamedov, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan welcomed the initiative of the Turkmen leader to hold a regular consultative meeting of the heads of Central Asian states in Turkmenistan.

He also expressed his readiness to take part in the 6th Caspian Summit in Ashgabat this fall.

Berdimuhamedov invited Tokayev to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan, which will lead to signing a number of important agreements.

The two leaders discussed a wide range of issues of bilateral cooperation, and also exchanged views on further collective measures to enhance regional cooperation, ensure stability and security in Central Asia.

The President of Kazakhstan congratulated Berdimuhamedov on his birthday, wishing him further success in responsible state activities in the interests and for the prosperity of fraternal Turkmenistan.

President of Uzbekistan

During telephone talks, President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and President Berdimuhamedov discussed the organization of the next Consultative Meeting of the heads of Central Asian states in Turkmenistan this year.

An agreement was reached on the drafting of the program of the upcoming multilateral event.

The presidents also exchanged views on the international agenda and discussed the development of the military-political situation in Afghanistan, including in the northern border provinces.

During the conversation, topical issues of bilateral and regional cooperation were discussed.

The presidents stressed the importance of continuing joint efforts to increase the mutual trade, reinforce cooperation in industry, energy, agriculture, transport and other sectors, and intensify cultural and humanitarian exchange.

President of Tajikistan

During the telephone talks, President Berdimuhamedov invited President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan.

It was decided that the dates of the visit will be specified through diplomatic channels.

The sides exchanged views on the current situation and prospects of relations between Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, expressed their interest in enriching their content with new initiatives.

President of Turkey

The phone conversation with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Turkey covered the areas of mutual interest.

They agreed that the wide base of commonalities including the historical and spiritual ties provides the base for strengthening the partnership.

The Turkmen president said that Turkey is one of the countries with which Turkmenistan is successfully developing trade and economic partnership, focusing on the possibilities of implementing new joint projects in various industries, relying on the latest achievements of world scientific and technical thought and innovative technologies.

Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation

The Phone talk with Ms. Valentina Matvienko, the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of the Russian Federation underpinned the growing relations between Turkmenistan and Russia, based on the principles of good-neighborliness, friendship and strategic partnership, mutual trust, equality and openness.

During the telephone conversation, the head of state and the speaker of the upper house of the Parliament of the Russian Federation stressed that today our states are successfully interacting in the widest range of areas. Bilateral trade and economic ties are showing good dynamics, which is largely facilitated by the activities of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Russian Commission on Economic Cooperation.

GB receives visiting dignitaries, heads of resident UN structures

The heads of several regional organizations and multinationals, all of them traditional partners of Turkmenistan arrived Ashgabat to congratulate the Turkmen leader on his birthday. The president had separate meetings with them. He also received the heads of the UN resident structures in Ashgabat. Matters of mutual interest were discussed in each meeting:

Hadi Suleimanpur, Secretary General of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO)

Baghdad Amreev, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-speaking States (Turkic Council)

Vagit Alekperov, Chairman of Russian Public Joint Stock Company (PJSC) Lukoil

Sergey Kogogin, General Director of Russian Public Joint Stock Company KAMAZ

Martin Bouygues, General Director of French company Bouygues Batiment International

Alexander Tislenko, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Altcom Financial and Industrial Group of Ukraine

Vladimir Petruk, Chairman of the board of the Ukrainian construction association Interbudmontazh

Christine Weigand, Acting UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan, Head of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) Office in Turkmenistan

Natalia Gherman, Special Representative of the UN Secretary General, Head of the UN Regional Center for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA)

Opening of Arkadag Hotel

The opening of the newly completed Arkadag Hotel in Ashgabat took place on 29 June 2021. Arkadag is the honorific used for President Berdimuhamedov.

The hotel, located in the southern part of Ashgabat, has been built by the French company Bouygues Batiment International.

It occupies an area of 220000 square meters. The height of the 14-storey hotel is 76.5 meters. It includes a central building with a length of 290 meters, which is adjacent to two wings, each of which is 134 meters long.

One of the main highlights of the project is the man-made “river” flowing through its territory, along which there is a park area for recreation and walks.

On the 13th floor there is a panoramic restaurant Mekan, where the visitors have the opportunity to enjoy beautiful views of the Turkmen capital and the foothills of the Kopetdag.

In addition, there are several restaurants and teahouses in the hotel complex. It offers an internet cafe, a SPA area with a swimming pool, saunas, beauty parlors, playrooms for the entertainment of children, and sports grounds in the open area of ​​the hotel.

There are also several conference halls, comfortable meeting rooms, which are provided with the necessary technical support for holding events of various formats. /// nCa, 30 June 2021 (pictures credit TDH)