International online exhibition on 100th Anniversary of the Communist Party of China

An international virtual exhibition, dedicated the 100th anniversary of the Founding of the Communist Party of China has been launched, the Chinese Embassy in Ashgabat said in a press release.

The main organizers of this exhibition are the Press Office of the State Council of the People’s Republic of China and the Embassy of China in Turkmenistan.

The exhibition can be visited at the link: http://wx.kangyemc.com/yayiguan/jiandang100.html

or by scanning the following QR code

The virtual exhibition hall has an interface in six languages (Chinese, English, Spanish, Russian, Arabic, French) and is divided into the following four thematic pavilions for the convenience of visitors:

Part One – Founding the Communist Party of China and Seizing the Great Victory of the New Democratic Revolution

Part Two – Founding the People’s Republic of China, and Carrying out Socialist Revolution and Construction.

Part Three – Promoting Reform and Opening up. Creating and Developing Socialism with Chinese characteristics.

Part Four – Advancing Socialism with Chinese characteristics into the New era. Completing a Moderately Prosperous Society in All Respects and embarking on a New Journey to Fully build a modern Socialist China.

The online exhibition features a unique photographic collection, narrating about the main stages of the development of the Chinese state in the international political and geo-economic system.

Here are some photos from the virtual exhibition dedicated to the centenary of the Communist Party of the People’s Republic of China: