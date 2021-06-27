Official visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Turkmenistan started

Elvira Kadyrova

Today, on 27 June 2021, President Sadyr Zhaparov of the Kyrgyz Republic arrived in Ashgabat on official visit.

The Kyrgyz leader was met by the minister of energy of Turkmenistan Charymurad Purchekov at the Ashgabat International Airport.

On the first day of visit, President Sadyr Zhaparov paid a tribute to the first President of the country Saparmurat Niyazov at the Mausoleum and the mosque “Turkmenbashynin Ruhy Metjidi” (Spiritual Mosque of Turkmenbashi) in Kipchak.

In the mausoleum, the President of Kyrgyzstan laid a wreath at the monument of Saparmurat Niyazov’s mother and two brothers who died during the Ashgabat earthquake in 1948.

The Mufti of Turkmenistan Yalkap Khojagulyev served a memorial prayer.

Then the head of Kyrgyzstan laid a wreath at the Monument of Independence of Turkmenistan.

According to the tradition, he also planted a tree on the Alley of Honored Guests, which symbolizes the policy of peacefulness, friendship and good-neighborliness pursued by Turkmenistan.

President Zhaparoý is aççompanied by the official delegation, which includes:

Minister of Foreign Affairs Ruslan Kazakbayev;

Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Economy and Finance Akylbek Zhaparov

Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Dastan Dyushekeyev;

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Kyrgyz Republic to Turkmenistan Talant Sultanov

Minister of Transport and Communications Gulmira Abdralieva;

Minister of Emergency Situations Boobek Azhikeyev;

Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Kairat Imanaliyev;

Deputy Minister of Energy and Industry Taalaibek Ibrayev.

During two-day visit to Turkmenistan, the President of Kyrgyzstan will hold summit talks with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in narrow and expanded formats.

The Kyrgyz leader will also take part in the Kyrgyz-Turkmen economic forum and will visit the exhibition of export goods of Turkmenistan.

