President of Kyrgyzstan to pay an official visit to Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

President Sadyr Zhaparov of the Kyrgyz Republic will be on official visit to Turkmenistan on 27-28 June, the press service of the President of Kyrgyzstan said.

Zhaparov will hold bilateral talks with President of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov in narrow and expanded formats.

The leaders of the two countries will discuss priority areas of bilateral and multilateral cooperation, as well as topical issues of partnership within the framework of regional and international organizations.

Earlier, the Kyrgyz media reported that the issue of gas supplies from Turkmenistan would be one of the points of the summit talks in Ashgabat, citing the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan.

In March, the prospects for importing Turkmen gas to provide the Bishkek thermal power plant were considered at the Kyrgyz Parliament. /// nCa, 25 June 2021