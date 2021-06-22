Charge d’affaires of the UAE delivers online lecture to students of institute of international relations of Turkmenistan

On 21 June 2021, the Charge d’affaires of the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan H.E. Mr. Abdulaziz Al Hashemi delivered virtual online lecture to students of the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan with participation of the representatives from Department of Middle East and Africa Countries of Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The topic of the lecture was cooperation between the United Arab Emirates and Turkmenistan in the field of empowerment of women.

Mr. Abdulaziz Al Hashemi spoke about the cooperation between UAE and Turkmenistan in all fields and also highlighted the current state of the UAE-Turkmen bilateral agenda, noting the trustful, close relationship of the two State Liders.

Mr. Abdulaziz AlHashemi gave detailed information about UAE Government support, efforts and privilege in the fields of gender equality and women empowerment.

The UAE Constitution guarantees equal rights to all its citizens, and women in the UAE enjoy the same legal status, claim to titles, access to education, the right to practice professions, and the right to inherit property as men do.

UAE is the Model for women’s rights in the Middle East and Arab world. United Arab Emirates is at the forefront when it comes to opportunities for women, gender equality and equal pay.

In 2017 the UAE had the highest number of women on Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Arab Businesswomen with 19 Emirati women on the list.

25% of cabinet – level ministers in the UAE are women

Women make up 20% of the UAE’s diplomatic corps

According to Presidential decree 50% of the members of the UAE National Assembly in the UAE should be women

Women make up to 70% of all university graduates

Emirati Women’s Day is celebrated every year on August 28. This date is coinciding with creation of UAE’s General Women’s Union on 28 August 1975 under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak.

In 2019 two women have been appointed as the first female judges at the Federal Judiciary of United Arab Emirates

During his virtual online lecture H.E. Mr. Abdulaziz AlHashemi quote the His Highness the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan the founding father of the UAE “The woman is half of the society; any country which pursues development should not leave her in poverty or illiteracy.” He also pointed out the achievements of Turkmenistan in this field. Turkmenistan is having great experience in gender equality and women empowerment, under the wise leadership of H.E. Mr. Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov the President of Turkmenistan.

On the end of virtual lecture Mr. Abdulaziz Alhashemi thanks the students for attention. /// nCa, 22 June 2021 (in cooperation with UAE Embassy, Ashgabat)