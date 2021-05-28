Premiere of documentary produced by TRT on 140th anniversary of founding of Ashgabat

The TRT bureau in Turkmenistan has produced a documentary on the 140th anniversary of the founding of Ashgabat. The premiere was held at the Turkish Cultural Centre on 27 May 2021.

The project was visualized and directed by the TRT Bureau Chief in Ashgabat, Ugur Sami Gezer, and the shooting and editing was done by cinematographer Ihlas Nuriyev and his team.

The documentary pans in and out of various periods, highlighting the contrast between the Ashgabat of bygone years and the chic metropolis of today.

The active work of TRT in Turkmenistan is also emphasized.

In addition to being a tribute to the dynamic development of Ashgabat, the documentary is a reminder that TRT is a joining strand not just for the Turkic countries but for a large part of the world that shares common culture, values, and way of life.

* * *

TRT (Turkish Radio and Television Corporation) is a public broadcaster of Turkey, founded in 1964.

Starting with just two radio stations, it is today a sprawling conglomerate a number of TV channels, radio stations, and other platforms for dissemination of multimedia content.

The TV channels of TRT with international reach are: TRT 1, TRT 2, TRT Spor, TRT Çocuk, TRT Kurdî, TRT Arabi, TRT Müzik, TRT Belgesel, TRT Haber, TRT HD, TRT 4K, TRT Spor 2, TRT EBA TV, TRT Türk, TRT Avaz, and TRT World.

The radio channels of TRT include TRT Radio Istanbul, Radyo 1, TRT FM, Radyo 3, Radyo 4, Radyo 6, TRT Radyo Haber, TRT Nağme, TRT Avrupa FM, TRT Türkü, and Voice of Turkey.

In addition to Turkish, the content of the TRT is offered in Afghani, Albanian, Arabic, Armenian, Azerbaijani, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Chinese, Croatian, Dari, English, French, Georgian, German, Greek, Hausa, Hungarian, Italian, Japanese, Kazakh, Kurdish, Kyrgyz, Macedonian, Melayu, Pashto, Persian, Portuguese, Romanian, Russian, Serbian, Spanish, Swahili, Tatar, Urdu, Uyghur, and Uzbek languages.

The first foreign bureau office of TRT was opened in 1998 in Berlin. The second bureau was opened in Ashgabat in 1999. This was followed by bureaus in Baku, and Cairo in 1999, Brussels in 2000, Washington DC in 2002, and Tashkent in 2004. /// nCa, 28 May 2021

Here are some pictures from the event: