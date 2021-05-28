A look at China through golden sayings – Part Six

It is necessary to strengthen and activate the role of the UN and WHO, to improve the global system for the prevention and control of diseases, to increase preparedness for, prevention and response to pandemics. At the same time, it is very important to adhere to the principle of “joint discussion, joint implementation and joint use”, to take into account the opinion of developing countries in order to meet their rational requirements. There is a need to improve the ability to monitor, prevent, respond to serious illnesses, enhance healing, as well as the ability to mobilize and secure material reserves, counter disinformation and provide support to developing countries.