Yug-Neftegaz company produced 3 million tons of oil in Turkmenistan

Elvira Kadyrova

Yug-Neftegaz Private Limited has produced 3,000,000 tons of additional oil in Turkmenistan over the past ten years.

Since 2011, the company, registered in Singapore, has performed 1,839 major well repairs.

The outcomes of 2020 show that Yug-Neftegaz Private Limited repaired 201 wells in Turkmenistan, resulted in extraction of more than 342,000 tons of additional volumes.

The activities record of Yug-Neftegaz Private Limited in Turkmenistan dates back to 2007 with the signing and successful implementation of a Pilot Contract with the State Concern “Turkmennebit”. In Turkmenistan, the company provides services such as major well repairs, production intensification, geophysical work and surveys, seismic exploration, and oil drilling. The operations are focused on the fields in the western part of Turkmenistan – Gotrudepe, Barsagelmez, Keimir, Kamyshlydzha, South Burun.

Activities by fields, in 2011-2021: Goturdepe – 46%, Barsagelmez – 32%, Keymir – 2%, Kamyshlydja – 2%, Kamyshlydja-Nebitlidja – 18%.

At the end of 2018, Yug-Neftegaz Private Limited and Turkmennebit signed an Additional Agreement to the Contract dated 2011.

Goturdepe Field: hydraulic fracturing operations

The Agreement provides for the extension of the Contract for 19 years (until 2037) and expands the range of services, envisaging drilling of 60 vertical, directional and horizontal wells with a depth of 4500-5500 m at the North Goturdepe field in Turkmenistan. /// nCa, 24 May 2021