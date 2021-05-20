UN declares the Aral region a zone of environmental innovations and technologies

Elvira Kadyrova

The UN General Assembly has unanimously adopted a resolution declaring the Aral Sea region a zone of ecological innovations and technologies. The document, initiated by Uzbekistan, was co-authored by more than 50 nations, including Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Belarus.

The drying of the Aral Sea has become one of the serious environmental disasters of our time. According to the representative of Uzbekistan, who introduced the resolution, the deteriorating environmental situation in the region will have far reaching socioeconomic, humanitarian and health implications.

The resolution adopted by the General Assembly without a vote is aimed at encouraging research and scientific advisory activities to further recover and improve the environment, preserve natural resources and enhance the quality of life of the population of the Aral Sea region.

In this context, the UN encourages Member States and international financial institutions to develop and implement environmentally sound technologies, as well as energy- and water-saving technologies, in line with goal 17.7 (Partnership) of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The UN General Assembly emphasizes the importance of strengthening regional cooperation in the implementation of joint actions to overcome the consequences of the Aral Sea crisis and stabilize the ecological situation in the Aral Sea region, prevent further desertification and mitigate the negative environmental and socioeconomic consequences by stabilizing the methods of forest amelioration of sand formations on the drained bottom of the Aral Sea.

The total area of salt deserts there exceeded 5.5 million hectares, and dust storms spread toxic salts for many thousands of kilometers, posing a threat to human health and wildlide.

Turkmenistan’s northern parts, being in close vicinity to the Aral zone, are particular sensitive. In this regard, Turkmen ecologists have long been working to mitigate the harmful impact of the disaster.

This spring, about 20,000 seedlings of fast-growing, drought – and frost-resistant deciduous trees were planted along the highway leading to the Botendag hill in the Dashoguz province.

Moreover, buffer forest zone covering 20,000 hectares is being created on the eastern shore of Sarykamysh Lake on the Botendag hill. Preference is given to salt-resistant and soil-stabilizing trees, suh as black and white saxaul, cherkez, kandym. /// nCa, 20 May 2021