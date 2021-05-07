Telephone conversation of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the People’s Republic of China

On May 7, 2021, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov had a telephone conversation with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China Wang Yi.

During this conversation, the heads of the foreign ministries discussed a wide range of issues related to the implementation of the agreements reached during the telephone conversation between President of Turkmenistan G.M. Berdimuhamedov and President of the People’s Republic of China Xi Jinping on May 6 this year.

The parties stressed the high importance of further development of traditionally friendly relations of strategic partnership between the two states and peoples.

Also, great attention was paid to the preparation and holding of the meeting of foreign ministers “Central Asia – China” scheduled for May 12, 2021 in Xian.

The Foreign Ministers stressed that the Committee for Cooperation between Turkmenistan and the PRC, which works in four main areas: trade, energy, security and culture, is an effective mechanism of interstate interaction.

In this regard, the parties especially discussed the upcoming visit of the delegation of Turkmenistan, headed by the Co-Chair of the above-mentioned Committee, leaving for China to exchange views on revitalizing the work of this Committee.

At the end of the telephone conversation, the parties confirmed the need to strengthen friendship and cooperation between Turkmenistan and China. /// Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, May 7