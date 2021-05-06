Field Meeting of National Security Council – Groundbreaking of Equestrian Complex for Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies

President Berdimuhamedov chaired a field meeting of the national security council in an area at the foothills of the Kopetdag Mountain where large tracts of land are being used by the armed forces and law enforcement agencies for the cultivation of fruit, vegetables, some crops, and livestock and poultry farming.

The heads of armed forces and law enforcement agencies presented reports for the period Jan-Apr 2021.

Before the start of the meeting the groundbreaking ceremony took place for an equestrian complex that will serve the requirements of the armed forces and law enforcement agencies.

Covering an area of 40 hectares, the complex will have the capacity for 500 horses.

In addition to the heads of armed forces and law enforcement agencies, the cadets from the 1st specialized military school named after Berdimuhamed Annayev of the Ministry of Defense participated in the groundbreaking ceremony.

This school introduced an option about four years ago where the cadets can choose to take preparatory courses for going into the profession of military medicine and surgery. On completion of school, if they qualify in the entrance examination, they can join the medical university to obtain the degree as military doctor or medical professional. The specialty overlaps with the area of sports medicine and surgery.

Here is the relevant portion from the report by TDH:

In a conversation with the cadets from the military school, the President of the country asked them about their academic success, leisure time, and most importantly, how interested they are in their future profession.

In turn, the young cadets said that they are receiving modern education, mastering the latest technologies, expressing gratitude to President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov for the care shown for the younger generation.

One of the students shared his dream of becoming a military psychologist. Approving the choice of the cadet and praising him for his interest in the profession, the head of state noted the demand for this scientific discipline all over the world today and advised the young man to be persistent in achieving his goal, to read a lot, expanding his horizons.

President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed that it is important for young people to go in for sports, get involved in work, and get involved in something in their free time from study. Modern digital systems together make it possible to receive a comprehensive education, follow innovative developments, which will become the key to their further success in their studies and career advancement, the head of Turkmenistan said, giving his instructions to young cadets.

As the President noted, in the era of scientific and technological progress, young people, especially the young generation, should study computer technologies, which will allow them to keep up with the times. In this regard, a modern approach to the organization of the educational process is required with changes to programs and teaching methods. It is necessary to develop the abilities of young people in this direction. At the same time, it is necessary to instill in the younger generation a love for the Motherland, to develop their interest in national values. /// nCa, 6 May 2021 [quoted passage from TDH, 5 May]