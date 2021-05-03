SRSG Natalia Gherman held telephone conversations with the foreign ministers of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the current situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border

On 30 April, SRSG Natalia Gherman held telephone conversations with H.E. Ruslan Kazakbaev, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan and H.E. Sirojiddin Muhriddin, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan, to discuss the current situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik border.

Both Ministers informed on the efforts of their respective governments to defuse tensions and to find a peaceful solution, including the talks at the highest political level. The Ministers re-ferred to the ceasefire and establishment of a joint working group to develop measures to prevent repetition of similar incidents in the future.

SRSG Natalia Gherman expressed deepest regret on the loss of life and injuries. The SRSG welcomed the dialogue between the President of Tajikistan and the President of Kyrgyzstan and the resumption of the work of the intergovernmental commission on delimitation and demarcation of the border. She expressed support regarding steps aimed at de-escalation of the situation and urged to intensify efforts to find a long-term solution to border disputes through peaceful means.

The United Nations stands ready to provide any necessary support. /// nCa, 3 May 2021 [This is press release of UNRCCA dated 30 April 2021]