Ashgabat to Host International Oil and Gas Investment Forum

On 12-13May, 2021, Ashgabat will host Oil & Gas of Turkmenistan (OGT) – 2021 International Investment Forum dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Turkmenistan.

The Forum is organized by the State Concerns “Turkmengaz” and “Turkmennebit”, State Corporation “Turkmengeology” as well as the Ministry of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan in partnership with Turkmen Forum and UK-based GaffneyCline.

It is a prestigious business forum, which is held to attract investments to oil and gas sector of Turkmenistan, to develop and strengthen cooperation between Turkmen state organisations and international partners. A detailed review of Turkmenistan’s oil and gas investment opportunities, the latest petrochemical projects and project opportunities will be presented, and the world’s leading oil and gas companies will share their vision and expertise.

The event will gather the senior management of leading national and international oil and gas companies, international financial institutions, as well as experts who shape the future of the oil and gas industry not only in Turkmenistan, but also in the wider region.

The plenary session will cover “Global trends in the development of energy markets and prospects for development of mutually beneficial cooperation” and will see the presentation by the State Minister, Chairman of SC “Turkmengas” Batyr Amanov, Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Muhammetgeldi Serdarov, the UK Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Turkmenistan Baroness Nicholson of Winterbourne, Secretary General of the International Energy Forum (IEF) Joseph McMonigle, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN ESCAP) Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, Senior Vice President Middle East of Total Laurent Vivier.

Other topics to be covered during the event are: 1. Role of financial institutions in supporting the global energy agenda; 2. Pipeline projects as a driving force for the transition to a low carbon future; 3. Offshore fields of the Caspian Sea: development experience and new investment opportunities; 4. Investment projects in monetization of hydrocarbons – a glance to the future.

Participation in the Forum and business meetings during the event will increase participant’s understanding of potential investment opportunities in the wider industry, including: chemical gas utilization, optimization of oil and gas production from mature fields, and the development of offshore blocks in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. Presentations and panel sessions, held within the framework of the Forum, will inform participants about the latest regional and global development trends in the fuel and energy complex of Turkmenistan, its energy diplomacy, as well as major regional projects, including the construction of the TAPI gas pipeline.

Due to international travel restrictions, the event will be held in both traditional and online formats. This approach will also be used to organize meetings on the sidelines of the Forum with the senior management of the Turkmen oil & gas and financial sectors.

For further information, please visit the website www.ogt-turkmenistan.com or contact by e-mail info@turkmen-forum.com.

/// nCa, 1 May 2021 (in partnership with https://www.ogt-turkmenistan.com/en)