Turkmenistan and the State of Israel develop cooperation in the field of healthcare

On April 26, 2021, the meeting of the Minister of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan Nurmuhammet Amannepesov with the Minister of Health of the State of Israel Yuli Edelstein took place via videoconferencing.

In the framework of the meeting, the ceremony of signing the Cooperation Programme between the Ministry of Healthcare and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan and Ministry of Health of the State of Israel for 2021-2025 was held. The parties expressed confidence in that the signed document will facilitate the cooperation between the two countries on medicine and healthcare.

Also, the parties exchanged views on the arrangement of reciprocal visits after the limitations arisen due to the world pandemic COVID-19 will be eased. /// MFA Turkmenistan, 27 Apr

Embassy of Israel in Ashgabat adds:

Ms Beth Eden Kite, Ambassador of the State of Israel in Turkmenistan

On behalf of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, I wish to thank you Excellencies for this important meeting between our two countries. Today we look forward to further advancing the efforts of the President of Turkmenistan to promote medical diplomacy as a tool for regional and global cooperation, and the desire of Israel to share its medical know-how and technologies with its Turkmen partner.

We also wish to thank the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan for its professionalism, dedication, and spirit of collaboration making this process possible.

Congratulations on the signing of the Plan of Cooperation in the Fields of Health and Medicine 2021-2025, and to strengthening our bilateral ties for the safety and health of our two peoples. /// Embassy of Israel, Ashgabat, 27 April 2021