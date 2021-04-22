Turkmenistan elected to UN bodies

Turkmenistan elected to the post of Vice-Chairman of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe

In the period from 20 to 21 April 2021, a meeting of the 69th session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) was held in Geneva. The event brought together representatives at the level of ministers and deputy ministers from UNECE member countries to exchange best practices in the field of circular economy and set its course over the next two years.

During the high-level segment on the topic “Encouraging the development of a circulating economy and sustainable use of natural resources in the region of the Economic Commission for Europe”, the Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan M. Serdarov made a speech on behalf of the Turkmen side.

In his speech, Minister M. Serdarov noted that the transition to a circulating economy based on maximizing added value will be possible if control over reserves of natural resources is strengthened and a sustainable balance of renewable resources is observed to preserve and maintain natural capital at an inexhaustible level.

On April 21, 2021, in the afternoon, elections were held for the post of Chairperson and Vice-Chairpersons of the Commission from among the UNECE member states.

By unanimous decision, the following countries were elected as Chairperson and Vice-Chairpersons of the UNECE for the period 2021-2023: Chairman – Republic of Austria; Vice-Chairmen – Swiss Confederation and Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan is elected to the membership of the Executive Board of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women

On 20 April 2021, during the consecutive session of the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC), Turkmenistan was elected to the membership of the Executive Board of the UN Entity for Gender Equality and the Empowerment of Women (UN-Women) for 2020-2024.

UN-Women is a subsidiary body of the UN General Assembly established in 2010 with the aim of rising the efficiency of the efforts of the UN System agencies working on the issues of gender equality and the expansion of the rights and opportunities of women. The given entity stands as the leading body coordinating the work of the UN System on the provision of gender equality.

The Executive Board of UN-Women carries out the main governing functions and is composed of 51 Members who are elected by the UN Economic and Social Council for the period of three years.

The given resolution is coherent with the efforts of the Government of Turkmenistan on the involvement of women into the socio-political, economic, social and cultural life of the country. One of the significant national documents on the enhancement of the status of women is the National Action Plan on Gender Equality in Turkmenistan for 2021-2025.

/// MFA Turkmenistan, 22 April 2021