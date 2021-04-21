A look at China through golden sayings – Part Three

Qian Naicheng, Ambassador of China in Turkmenistan
- We must create a future for everyone’s benefit through peer consultation. Global governance must take into account the changed global political and economic architectonics. It must respond to an objective historical trend – peace, development, cooperation and universal gain, and adapt to the conditions of global challenges. It is important for us, following the principles of joint consultations, joint construction, joint use, to uphold genuine multilateralism and to promote the formation of a more equitable and rational system of global governance. It is necessary to defend the international system under the auspices of the UN, the world order based on international law, as well as the multilateral trading system, the core of which is the WTO. Global problems must be resolved collectively through dialogue; the fate of our planet must be in the hands of all countries. The imposition of rules developed by one or a narrow circle of countries, or the subordination of the whole world to unilateralism invented by individual countries is not allowed. In the whole world, justice is dear, not despotism. Great nations must behave with dignity, with more responsibility and more commitment.
- We must create a future for development and prosperity through openness and innovation. Openness is an inevitable path to development and progress, and it is also a key factor in economic recovery in the post-pandemic period. It is important to promote the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, deepen regional economic integration, strengthen supply and production chains, as well as data and workforce chains, and create an open global economy. Increased partnerships in infrastructure connectivity are needed to ensure circulatory patency for sustainable economic development. It is necessary to make full use of the historical opportunities that open a new round of the scientific and technological revolution and industrialization, to develop the digital economy by all means, to strengthen exchange and cooperation in the field of artificial intelligence, biopharmaceuticals, modern energy, so that the results of scientific and technological innovation will bring more benefits to the peoples of the world. … In an era of economic globalization, openness and integration are an unstoppable historical trend. And protectionism and disengagement run counter to economic and market rules, and ultimately hurt themselves and others.
- We must work together to create the future in the name of health and safety. The fight against COVID-19 continues, and victory is just around the corner. It is necessary to put people and their lives at the forefront, to stimulate the practice of sharing information, joint prevention and control, and to increase the level of cooperation in the field of health. It is important to fully demonstrate the key role of WHO, to strengthen international cooperation in the development, production and distribution of vaccines, to ensure affordability and availability for the people of developing countries. It is necessary to comprehensively strengthen global governance in the field of international health, jointly build a health community for mankind. We should adhere to the concept of green development, and jointly promote international cooperation in responding to climate change, and make vigorous efforts to implement the Paris Agreement. There is the need to be guided by the principle of common but differentiated responsibilities, to address the concerns of developing countries with regard to financing, technology and capabilities.
- We must defend justice and create a future in a spirit of mutual respect and mutual borrowing. Diversity is not only the main distinguishing feature of the world, but also the charm of human civilization. Having passed the test of the epidemic, the peoples of all countries are more aware that it is necessary to abandon the mentality of the Cold War and the zero-sum game, a “new cold war” and ideological confrontation in any form and manifestation must not be allowed. In interstate contacts, first of all, one should be guided by the principles of equality, mutual respect and mutual trust. And an attempt to dictate their terms to others and interfere in internal affairs has no prospects. Only universal human values such as peace, development, impartiality, justice, democracy, freedom, and mutual exchange contribute to the development of human civilization.
- We will create the closest partnership in the field of health care. Chinese companies have already launched co-production of COVID-19 vaccines in BRI partner countries, including Indonesia, Brazil, UAE, Malaysia, Pakistan and Turkey. We intend to expand cooperation in the areas of prevention and control of infectious diseases, public health and traditional medicine, joint efforts to protect the safety of life and health of our peoples.
- We will create the closest partnership in the field of connectivity. China is ready to cooperate to promote the interconnectedness of infrastructure and the comparability of rules and standards, to remove barriers to mutual trade and investment, to stimulate the development of e-commerce in the name of a bright prospect of integration development.
- We will create the closest partnership in the field of green development. We are ready to strengthen cooperation in the areas of green infrastructure, green energy and green finance, improve such multilateral formats of cooperation as the international green development coalition “One Belt, One Road”, and the principle of green investments “One Belt, One Road”. Let green development truly become the leitmotif of the Belt and Road joint implementation.
- We will create the closest partnerships characterized by openness and inclusiveness. As noted in the World Bank report, thanks to the joint implementation of Belt and Road, by 2030, 7.6 million of the world's poor will be able to escape extreme poverty, and 32 million will overcome the average poverty line. With an open and inclusive approach, we are ready, together with partners, to turn the Belt and Road Initiative into the "path to poverty eradication" and "the path to economic growth", and to contribute to the common prosperity of mankind.