A look at China through golden sayings – Part Three

We must create a future for everyone’s benefit through peer consultation. Global governance must take into account the changed global political and economic architectonics. It must respond to an objective historical trend – peace, development, cooperation and universal gain, and adapt to the conditions of global challenges. It is important for us, following the principles of joint consultations, joint construction, joint use, to uphold genuine multilateralism and to promote the formation of a more equitable and rational system of global governance. It is necessary to defend the international system under the auspices of the UN, the world order based on international law, as well as the multilateral trading system, the core of which is the WTO. Global problems must be resolved collectively through dialogue; the fate of our planet must be in the hands of all countries. The imposition of rules developed by one or a narrow circle of countries, or the subordination of the whole world to unilateralism invented by individual countries is not allowed. In the whole world, justice is dear, not despotism. Great nations must behave with dignity, with more responsibility and more commitment.