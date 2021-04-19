Turkmenistan Airlines launches a new tariff on international flights

Elvira Kadyrova
Turkmenistan Airlines temporarily launches a Promo tariff and introduces a new concept of baggage transportation, says carrier’s press release.
The new Promo tariff “A” for economy class provides for a 90% discount for citizens of Turkmenistan abroad. The fare depends on the destination.
|Almaty – Turkmenistan
|– 110 USD
|Dubai – Turkmenistan
|– 143 USD
|Abu Dhabi – Turkmenistan
|– 144 USD
|Istanbul – Turkmenistan
|– 157 USD
|Ankara – Turkmenistan
|– 151 USD
|Delhi – Turkmenistan
|– 152 USD
|Amritsar – Turkmenistan
|– 179 USD
|Moscow – Turkmenistan
|– 150 USD
|Saint Petersburg – Turkmenistan
|– 165 USD
|Kazan – Turkmenistan
|– 135 USD
|Minsk – Turkmenistan
|– 148 USD
|Beijing – Turkmenistan
|– 158 USD
|Bangkok – Turkmenistan
|– 160 USD
|London – Turkmenistan
|– 277 USD
|Birmingham – Turkmenistan
|– 271 USD
|Frankfurt – Turkmenistan
|– 257 USD
*Note: The prices of air tickets at the promo rate can be changed.
From 25 March 2021, Turkmen Airlines temporarily switches from the weight concept of baggage transportation to the concept of the number of seats (Piece Concept). This means that a passenger can carry free of charge 1 (one) suitcase (or bag) with the maximum weight specified for the class, i.e. the free baggage allowance is 25 kg for the economy class, business class – 40 kg, including hand luggage.
The rest of the baggage is paid depending on the destination for 1 (one) piece of excess baggage up to 32 kilograms from 50 USD to 60 USD.
Routes: Almaty/Dubai/Abu Dhabi-Turkmenistan – 50 USD for 1 (one) piece of luggage up to 32 kg,
Routes: Istanbul / Ankara / Delhi / Amritsar / Moscow / Saint Petersburg / Kazan / Minsk / Beijing / Bangkok / London / Birmingham / Frankfurt-Turkmenistan – 60 USD for 1 (one) piece of luggage up to 32 kg. /// nCa, 19 April 2021