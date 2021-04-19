News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

You are here: Home / Articles And Reports / Turkmenistan Airlines launches a new tariff on international flights

Turkmenistan Airlines launches a new tariff on international flights

By

Elvira Kadyrova

Turkmenistan Airlines temporarily launches a Promo tariff and introduces a new concept of baggage transportation, says carrier’s press release.

The new Promo tariff “A” for economy class provides for a 90% discount for citizens of Turkmenistan abroad. The fare depends on the destination.

Almaty – Turkmenistan – 110 USD
Dubai – Turkmenistan – 143 USD
Abu Dhabi – Turkmenistan – 144 USD
Istanbul – Turkmenistan – 157 USD
Ankara – Turkmenistan – 151 USD
Delhi – Turkmenistan – 152 USD
Amritsar – Turkmenistan – 179 USD
Moscow – Turkmenistan – 150 USD
Saint Petersburg – Turkmenistan – 165 USD
Kazan – Turkmenistan – 135 USD
Minsk – Turkmenistan – 148 USD
Beijing – Turkmenistan – 158 USD
Bangkok – Turkmenistan – 160 USD
London – Turkmenistan – 277 USD
Birmingham – Turkmenistan – 271 USD
Frankfurt – Turkmenistan – 257 USD

*Note: The prices of air tickets at the promo rate can be changed.

From 25 March 2021, Turkmen Airlines temporarily switches from the weight concept of baggage transportation to the concept of the number of seats (Piece Concept). This means that a passenger can carry free of charge 1 (one) suitcase (or bag) with the maximum weight specified for the class, i.e. the free baggage allowance is 25 kg for the economy class, business class – 40 kg, including hand luggage.

The rest of the baggage is paid depending on the destination for 1 (one) piece of excess baggage up to 32 kilograms from 50 USD to 60 USD.

Routes: Almaty/Dubai/Abu Dhabi-Turkmenistan – 50 USD for 1 (one) piece of luggage up to 32 kg,

Routes: Istanbul / Ankara / Delhi / Amritsar / Moscow / Saint Petersburg / Kazan / Minsk / Beijing / Bangkok / London / Birmingham / Frankfurt-Turkmenistan – 60 USD for 1 (one) piece of luggage up to 32 kg. /// nCa, 19 April 2021

Digg ThisShare via email
Submit to redditShare on Tumblr Share
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan