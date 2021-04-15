Berdimuhamedov elected as chairman of Khalk Maslakhaty in its inaugural session – Turkmenistan moves to bicameral system of parliament

nCa Report and Commentary

The newly established upper chamber of the parliament of Turkmenistan – Khalk Maslakhaty – held its inaugural session on 14 April 2021 and President Berdimuhamedov was elected as its chairman in the secret ballot.

This is the formal launch of the bicameral system of parliament in Turkmenistan for which the decision was taken in September last year.

The Khalk Maslakhaty met in its own office complex which was opened just before the start of the session.

After the election of the chairman, the Khalk Maslakhaty moved to other items on the agenda: election of the deputy chair of the chamber, the formation of committees of the Khalk Maslakhaty and election of their chairs and deputy chairs.

Kasymguly Babayev was elected the deputy chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty through the open ballot.

The Khalk Maslakhaty resolved the form the following committees:

Committee for the Protection of Human Rights and Freedoms; Committee on Economy, Finance and Social Policy; Committee on Science, Education, Digital System, Sports and Culture; Committee for Regional Development, Environmental Protection and Agroindustrial Policy; International Affairs Committee.

Chairs of the committees and deputy chairs of some of the committees were elected:

Meretagan Taganov was elected chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty Committee of Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan for the protection of human rights and freedoms;

Dunyagozel Gulmanova was elected deputy chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty Committee of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan for the protection of human rights and freedoms;

Guvanchmyrat Agayev was elected chairman of the Committee of the Khalk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan on economy, finance and social policy;

Merdan Khalnazarov was elected deputy chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty Committee of Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan for economics, finance and social policy;

Bahar Seyidova was elected as the chairman of the Committee of the Khalk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan on science, education, digital system, sports and culture;

Charygeldi Babanyyazov was elected chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty Committee of Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan on regional development, environmental protection and agro-industrial policy.

Batyr Orazmammedov was elected deputy chairman of the Khalk Maslakhaty Committee of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan on regional development, environmental protection and agro-industrial policy;

Myakhri Byashimova was elected as the chairman of the Committee of the Khalk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan on international issues.

Khalk Maslakhaty [Peoples Council] is the upper chamber of the parliament of Turkmenistan. The lower chamber is called Mejlis. Together they are called Milli Gengesh [National Council] of Turkmenistan.

The Khalk Maslakhaty is composed of 56 members. Of these, 48 come through elections, 8 from each province and 8 from Ashgabat. The president of Turkmenistan has the right to nominate 8 members to Khalk Maslakhaaty.

The president exercised this right during the inaugural session and nominated the following as members of Khalk Maslakhaty:

Kasymguly Babayev Guvanchmyrat Agayev Batyr Orazmammedov Dunyagozel Gulmanova Meretagan Taganov Serdar Gayipov Merdan Khalnazarov Charygeldi Babanyyazov

After the disposal of points on the agenda, the joint session of the parliament started, with participation of both houses of the Milli Gengesh – Khalk Maslakhaty and Mejlis.

The members of the cabinet of ministers, some other top officials and prominent citizens were also in attendance.

The president addressed the joint session, setting the roadmap for the Khalk Maslakhaty. The complete text of his speech is given in this report.

nCa Commentary by Tariq Saeedi

It is important to note that Turkmenistan has decided to switch to the bicameral system of parliament as the world is going through the economic shocks, further complicated by the pandemic.

This is acknowledgment of the fact that flexibility and agility at the decision-making level are necessary to meet the present and the future challenges.

The challenges facing all the countries of the world including Turkmenistan are enormous:

The present and potential conflict situations in the world can send the hydrocarbon and commodity markets in the world in a sharp swing, upward or downward.

The restricted mobility because of pandemic precautions must somehow find ways to move the essential cargo, particularly the materials and spare parts required for the production environment in each country. Most of these items need to cross several borders.

There is slump in trade and economic activity. It is abating slowly and meanwhile each country needs to combat with the resultant unemployment or diminished economic space.

It has become necessary to move to e-commerce earlier than previously expected. The globally compatible hard and soft infrastructure for this is a huge task. It is also important to create a universally binding code of ethics for the buyer-seller trust that is essential for the success of e-commerce. Another challenge is to create a near-equivalent experience of going on a pleasant trip of shopping downtown.

A complicating factor is that we are in the midst of fifth generation warfare (5GW) without knowing it. There are endless waves of propaganda and misinformation from umpteen state and non-state actors, creating all kinds of doubt and confusion.

These are some of the challenges that have convinced Turkmenistan to switch to a bicameral system of parliament. The five committees created during the inaugural session of Khalk Maslakhaty cover these areas and a lot more.

The members of the Khalk Maslakhaty, particularly the eight members nominated by President Berdimuhamedov, are experts in their fields. All of them have proven track record.

It can rightfully be expected that the Khalk Maslakhaty will exercise ingenuity and suppleness to find satisfactory solutions to the present and potential challenges to the country.

It is also worth noting that the Khalk Maslakhaty, based on the ancient traditions dating back to the Seljuk Empire, of which Turkmenistan is an ideological successor state, has the inbuilt mechanisms to come up with quick practical solutions and correct its course whenever required.

Speech by President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the first joint meeting of the two chambers of Milli Gengesh

Dear members of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan!

Dear deputies of the Mejlis of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan!

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers!

Dear participants of the meeting!

Today, the Turkmen state is confidently moving forward along the path of large-scale reforms, which determines great tasks for the members of the Khalk Maslakhaty. We must contribute to the improvement of lawmaking activities aimed at the political, economic and socio-cultural development of our country, to promote the effective implementation of our humanistic course, based on the principle “The state is for the person!” and focused on the systematic improvement of the life of the people.

Based on this, the Khalk Maslakhaty should work fruitfully in the following areas:

1. Protection of the rights and freedoms of citizens is a key direction of the legislative activity of the national Parliament. The Basic Law [Constitution] of our country guarantees rights and freedoms that are consistent with national experience and international law. I would like to remind you of just a few of them.

According to the Constitution, everyone has the right to defend their honor and dignity, freedom, as well as freely move and choose their place of residence within Turkmenistan.

Every person is guaranteed freedom of thought and speech.

Citizens of Turkmenistan have the right to participate in the management of the affairs of society and the state, both directly and through their freely elected representatives, as well as to elect and be elected to state and local government bodies.

Citizens of Turkmenistan, in accordance with their abilities and professional training, have an equal right to access to public service.

Everyone has the right to freely use their abilities and property for entrepreneurial and other economic activities not prohibited by law, as well as to work, choose a profession, occupation and place of work at their own discretion, healthy and safe working conditions, rest, health protection, education.

Everyone has the right to take part in cultural life, freedom of artistic, scientific and technical creativity.

Everyone has the right to a favorable environment for life and health, reliable information about its condition, and compensation for harm caused to health and property as a result of violation of environmental legislation or natural disasters.

Every citizen has the right to housing and state support in obtaining or acquiring comfortable living quarters and in the construction of an individual dwelling house, as well as social security.

Therefore, members of the Khalk Maslakhaty should carry out appropriate work to protect the rights and freedoms of citizens set out in the Basic Law, legally ensure the humane policy of our state in this area, and also continue to improve the country’s legislative base on the basis of international law governing human rights.

The focus of attention of the members of the Khalk Maslakhaty should be the law enforcement and fair judicial activity of the adalat bodies, internal affairs, the prosecutor’s office and other law enforcement agencies, which must be conducted in accordance with international standards.

They should also prepare new legislative acts concerning civil, public and religious organizations, civil, criminal and administrative legislation, provide citizens with legal assistance and protect their rights.

In addition, their activities include the improvement of existing laws and the creation of a legislative framework to ensure human rights and freedoms at the international level.

The work of the Khalk Maslakhaty should also focus on modernizing the legal framework of national security, defense and other law enforcement agencies in order to legislatively strengthen the functioning of state systems. This includes the safety of a healthy society.

The Khalk Maslakhaty should also carry out legislative activities in the field of state structure, regulatory legal acts, military service, mobilization, civil defense and fire safety, which should include such aspects as social protection of military personnel, countering terrorism, human trafficking, conducting operational-search work, emergencies, etc.

Dear members of the Khalk Maslakhaty!

2. The implementation of the key vectors of the socio-economic development of Turkmenistan and its strategic transformation, which should be aimed at strengthening and increasing the economic potential, ensuring the intensive development of the state, should become the main focus of the Khalk Maslakhaty.

These measures should provide for the modernization of the legal framework for industrial, investment and innovation activities, promote the implementation of effective budget, tax and banking policies, and support small and medium-sized businesses.

In order to ensure the further consolidation of economic power, the prosperity of an independent Motherland and its bringing to the level of developed countries of the world, as well as to improve the well-being of its people, a number of programs for socio-economic development were adopted. For the successful implementation of these programs, legislative activity must be carried out in line with the optimization and further development of the oil and gas and chemical complex, transport and communication system, construction, consumer and energy sectors.

The Mejlis and the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan should jointly carry out appropriate work on the development and approval of the State budget, control its execution, implementation of investment, tax, banking and trade strategies, provide the legal framework for the pricing process, strengthen legal support for small and medium-sized businesses, as well as the legal framework for property and activities of enterprises.

Our policy in the field of the legislative and executive branches of government provides for the creation of a democratic, legal and secular state, a humane and just society, developing a market economy. It strengthens the confidence of our people in the future, increases their pride and love for their Fatherland. The intensification of the national economy serves as the basis for bringing society to a qualitatively new stage of development.

Accelerating the transition to market relations, in particular, the development of the non-state sector of the economy at a high rate requires a dynamic and stable development of production, which, in turn, implies the stimulation of entrepreneurial activity, the active attraction of foreign investment, the introduction of new forms and methods of economic management.

This also includes an increase in the capacity of the fuel and energy complex and other strategically important industries, including the textile and chemical industry, the construction sector, as well as accelerating the pace of work to expand the transport and communication infrastructure.

While implementing large-scale economic reforms, we prioritize the well-coordinated development of industries, the production of raw materials and the production of finished products. Based on this, we attach great importance to the legislative support for the formation of industrial, agricultural and other zones in the regions of our country. Therefore, at the legislative level, we must provide optimal conditions to stimulate the creation of new jobs in these zones, so that the population of cities and etraps can work in them. It is very important.

Among the key tasks is to intensify the construction of houses for the public availability of social facilities, in particular to meet the demand of citizens in need.

The development of manufacturing enterprises, including industrial complexes, is one of the main tasks that are provided for in the programs we have adopted. For this, it is necessary to improve the appropriate organizational, administrative, financial and legal conditions for the efficient use of raw materials and labor.

In this aspect, we should ensure the construction of multi-storey residential buildings in velayat and etrap centers, as well as work on proposals to improve legislation in various areas. Our ultimate goal in this direction is to create favorable conditions for the life of every person in villages and cities.

Local executive authorities, that is, the gengesh, the Mejlis of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan, together with the rural intelligentsia – teachers, health workers, should increase the effectiveness of explanatory and educational work among the population, as well as prepare proposals for improving the social and living conditions of the rural population, ensuring the implementation of laws and the rule of law, as well as the study of the problems of each family.

As the people say: “A dressing gown tailored according to advice is never short.” Guided by this, the gengesh should closely interact with the members of the Khalk Maslakhaty, agree on each issue, consult when solving them, and on the basis of this, submit proposals to the committees of the Khalk Maslakhaty regarding the main directions of the economic, social and cultural development of their territories. This is a very important task.

Members of the Khalk Maslakhaty should be in the thick of public life and all events, regularly meet and consult with archins, members of gengesh, local leaders of labor for smooth and coordinated transformations.

Therefore, the committees of the Khalk Maslakhaty, referring to the relevant ministries and sectoral departments, should raise specific issues of interest to citizens, as well as achieve their timely and complete solution. Of course, coordinated interaction between the executive and legislative branches is important for us, since this should yield good results for the state.

Dear members of the Khalk Maslakhaty!

3. Improvement of legislation in the field of science, education, digital system, culture, tourism, sports and youth policy should become a key vector of the Khalk Maslakhaty’s work, which should establish direct interaction with citizens, deputies of the Mejlis of Milli Gengesh, ministries and sectoral departments of the country, as well as international organizations.

Its members should actively participate in the development and implementation of new concepts, state programs and plans aimed at improving the well-being of our people, as well as in popularizing among the population, especially young people, foreign and domestic policies, national legislation, which are entirely designed to ensure the well-being of every person.

This activity should awaken love for the Fatherland, ensure the safety and respect for the national traditions and customs inherited from ancestors, family foundations, and also be focused on achieving environmental protection, establishing healthy lifestyles, increasing the role of the digital system, and combating bad habits.

The spiritual world of the Turkmen people, which originated in deep antiquity, determined the mentality of the nation, becoming the basis of the current daily interaction in society. The accepted norms and principles of friendship and humanism form the core of our relations with the peoples of the planet, multiplying by great goals in the name of universal peace. The spiritual revival of a nation also includes family morality and family ties. Our people were able to preserve family spiritual and moral values.

The first lessons of democracy and unified government begin in the family, since this is the basis of Turkmen society, a unique form of organization. Multilateral relations arise in the family and various issues are resolved. Therefore, each family should be provided for in the material and spiritual aspects, and be responsible for the upbringing of worthy citizens of our country. The stronger the family, the more versatile and richer the society.

Our task is to protect and strengthen the foundations of the Turkmen family, improve its material security.

Taking this into account, Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan should take an active part in work in the field of family support. First of all, it is important to fully ensure the employment of citizens raising children.

Society is not only an organ of state power and administration, but also a driving force that absorbs various public organizations that instill confidence in a bright future, realizing the wishes and dreams of our citizens.

Therefore, at the current stage of the country’s development, there is a need to fill the function of public organizations with new content, the activities and decisions of which must comply with modern requirements, doctrine and policy of the era of new reforms. Great opportunities were created to consolidate efforts for their well-coordinated work.

Milli Gengesh, together with the Government of Turkmenistan, should carry out purposeful work to protect society and people from addictions, popularize spiritual, moral and cultural values, traditions and customs, and take part in educating citizens in the spirit of patriotism.

Reforming the education system in an era of power and happiness acts as the general vector of our ideology and political course, which requires a thorough modernization of the country’s legislative framework, the main factors that act as a catalyst for its integration into the world space and increasing competitiveness.

Activities in this area are directly related to the training of experienced, highly qualified specialists in all areas of economics, science, technology and culture.

Thanks to the program measures implemented in the country, great success has been achieved and reached a high level in the spheres of science, education, culture, tourism and sports.

In order to transfer all segments of the economy to digital rails, appropriate training of specialists is carried out, and innovative technologies are incorporated into production.

Youth policy is also one of the priority directions of our state policy, and our main goal is to ensure the young generation’s mastery of modern knowledge, its healthy and comprehensive development and upbringing in the spirit of patriotism, as well as the rights and social guarantees of youth.

Members of the Khalk Maslakhaty should carry out appropriate work to preserve the cultural heritage of our people for future generations, continue the revival of national spiritual and cultural values, traditions and customs, as well as take the necessary measures to raise and bring the level of knowledge and general culture of the population to international standards, to develop native language.

Dear members of the Khalk Maslakhaty!

4. The new composition of the Khalk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan faces great tasks related to legislative activity in the field of protection of national values.

The nature of Turkmenistan is our national wealth, which we must preserve and convey as a heritage to future generations. Our glorious ancestors took care of the environment.

And we must regularly take care so that people realize the need for ecological protection of the environment, consolidate the concept of “clean ecology” in the minds of the population, and form a position regarding the careful use of the natural resources of our land.

In this regard, the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan faces the task of actively promoting large-scale reforms in agriculture.

Based on this, it is necessary to take steps to improve the legal framework of agricultural management and carry out structural reforms, rational use of land and water resources. All this is dictated by the desire to strengthen the food independence of our country.

As you know, measures are being taken in this direction to intensify agriculture; proper work is being carried out on the rational use of land and water resources, thoughtful land development, high-quality and timely agrotechnical measures. The potential of the public and private sectors in the field of food production is increasing, which will further expand the country’s food market, and fully provide it with high-quality food at an affordable price.

Also, one of the strategically important directions of the lawmaking activity of the Khalk Maslakhaty is the development of the country’s regions.

This implies ensuring a high level of progress in villages and cities, rational use of natural resources and environmental safety in the country in order to conserve nature, carrying out large-scale work related to agriculture, namely land, water, forests, atmosphere, climate, flora and fauna.

This also includes the development of agriculture, animal husbandry, seed production, selection and quarantine business, processing industry, legal support of farms and farm enterprises engaged in agriculture and other issues.

Members of the Khalk Maslakhaty should pay great attention to the work of local representative authorities and self-government bodies. In this context, the priority task should be to improve the legal framework for the activities of these bodies, expand their powers in the future, and provide them with assistance. In addition, they should prepare appropriate proposals for improving interaction with other authorities and administration, cooperation with the Government.

Dear members of the Khalk Maslakhaty!

5. A huge role is also played by the multilateral activities of the Khalk Maslakhaty in the field of international politics.

Therefore, building up international relations with various states of the world is among the key tasks of the Khalk Maslakhaty, for which it is necessary to exchange with delegations with foreign countries, constructively continue bilateral partnership with the United Nations and other authoritative international structures.

Implementing the “open door” policy, our state is clearly pursuing a foreign policy course that is understandable for everyone. The legal status of permanent neutrality of Turkmenistan gives us great advantages for promoting modern political views and methods on a regional and global scale, which is very important for consolidating efforts to achieve mutual trust and understanding, as well as develop cultural ties, and solve common problems at the international level.

It is also topical to carry out legislative work on the development of international legal acts in the aspect of cooperation with other states in the structure of foreign policy in order to substantiate and promote the initiatives put forward by us.

In addition, it is necessary to build up active interaction with partner countries. Turkmenistan does not restrict anyone’s interests and, at the same time, does not allow restrictions on its independence in any area, interference in the internal affairs of the state, opposes the forced imprisonment as a factor that contradicts the basic constitutional order and the legal status of neutrality of our country.

We proceed from the fundamental interests of the people, which are the only pillar of state power and ensure the protection of sovereignty.

We need partners who follow the principles of non-alignment, respect our state independence, whose priority is an equal and mutually beneficial position.

Therefore, it is necessary to strictly, at the legislative level, support the foundations of the current foreign policy of our state.

Our strategy is focused on establishing long-term cooperation with foreign firms and companies. We will continue to legislatively create an optimal investment climate for foreign partners, strengthen the regulatory framework, improve the training of qualified personnel and take other measures.

Dear members of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan!

The reforms we are implementing are gaining wide recognition and are unanimously supported by our society. Today, the Turkmen people, inspired by the new creative goals of the 21st century, have become more united.

Our courageous people clearly understand that the wonderful future of the Motherland depends, first of all, on tireless work and creative energy.

Ensuring the enhancement of the spiritual and educational potential of the nation, developing a unique national heritage in combination with universal human values, we achieve the prosperity of our Motherland, its transformation into one of the developed countries of the world.

The new composition of the Khalk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan should closely cooperate with the Government. As President of Turkmenistan, I will do my best to assist in your work.

We will create all opportunities for the mutually coordinated activity of the two chambers, the legislative and executive branches, in the name of the interests of the state and society.

The decisions taken at the Khalk Maslakhaty of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan should become real standards that unite and inspire the nation, direct our people to new high frontiers. And before our unity there are no unattainable goals and unbearable work!

I wish you fruitful work! By faithfully serving the Motherland, you must increase the authority of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan and the glory of our independent state, for which you have all the opportunities and conditions. Study world practice, the activities of parliaments of other states, and we will assist you in this matter.

I am firmly convinced that you will make a significant contribution to ensuring lawmaking! I wish you success in your work!

Dear members of the Khalk Maslakhaty of Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan!

Dear deputies of the Mejlis of the Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan!

Dear members of the Cabinet of Ministers!

Dear participants of the meeting!

Today is a historic day – the day when we created a new body in our country – Khalk Maslakhaty Milli Gengesh of Turkmenistan.

The new bicameral law-making body will serve the further development of our independent neutral state, raising the standard of living of our native people.

I cordially congratulate you on the creation of a bicameral legislative body in our country. /// nCa, 15 April 2021