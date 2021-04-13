Turkey – Safe Tourism

The embassy of Turkey in Turkmenistan hosted a presentation and reception on 12 April 2021 ahead of the start of the Tourism Week, 16-22 April 2021.

Ambassador Togan Oral described the salient features of the Safe Tourism programme which has been developed by the Turkish ministry of tourism and culture in partnership with the stakeholders in the industry.

Safe Tourism is an integrated programme which made Turkey the fourth most visited country in the world in 2020. At every step, it is designed to ensure safety against Covid-19 while maintaining efficiency.

Testing facilities are available at many places including the airports. The hotels and other establishments serving the tourists are given Safe Tourism certificate if they comply with the guidelines and recommendations.

There is the health insurance package which can be purchased together with the airline ticket, or from the tour operators. It is also available at the airports before the passport control point.

The insurance package is also available online – www.covidinsurance4turkey.com – www.tga.gov.tr

More information on Safe Tourism can be found here – https://safetourismturkiye.com/

/// nCa, 13 April 2021

Here are some pictures from the event: