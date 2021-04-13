Petronas Turkmenistan announces sail away of Garagol Deniz drilling platform topside

Turkmenbashi, Turkmenistan – PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn. Bhd., (PC(T)SB), a subsidiary of PETRONAS International Corporation Ltd, (PICL), announced the sail away of the Garagol Deniz Drilling Platform (GDDP-A) topside bound for the Garagol Deniz West (GDW) field in Block 1, Turkmen Sector of the Caspian Sea on 10 April 2021.

The topside took approximately 16 hours to complete its 80 nautical mile journey to its destination.

PC(T)SB Chief Executive Officer, Ruslan Bin Abdul Ghani said: “The sail away is a significant milestone for PETRONAS and Turkmengaz as we continue to demonstrate our commitment towards developing Turkmenistan’s oil and gas sector. This success is attributed to the dedication of the project team and the support of Turkmengaz, ILK Insaat Taahut San. Ve Tic. A.S, and all relevant authorities.”

“We are expecting first oil from the GDW field in August 2021 with targeted production rate of 6,700 barrels per day, which will be supplied to Gas Treatment Plant and Onshore Gas Terminal (GTPOGT) for export,” he added.

The GDDP-A is an unmanned oil-producing drilling platform with its topside weighing at 3,919.1 metric tonne (MT). It was designed and constructed over a period of almost eight years. The first steel cut took place in Q2, 2013 and the project was suspended twice due to market condition and the COVID-19 world pandemic. Additionally, the GDW project achieved more than 1 million man-hours without lost time injury (LTI) and approximately 900 major incident free days to-date.

PC(T)SB is developing the Garagol Deniz West field as part of Block 1 oil and natural gas deposits under a Production Sharing Contract signed with the Government of Turkmenistan in 1996.

A ribbon cutting ceremony was held at the Kiyanly Fabrication Yard to commemorate the sail away with representatives from State Concerns Turkmengaz and Turkmennebit, the Nebitgazylmytaslama Institute, Sanitary Epidemiology Services of Turkmenbashi City, State Migration Office of Turkmenbashi City, Turkmenstandartlary Service of Turkmenbashi City, Municipalities of Turkmenbashi etrap, International Sea Port of Turkmenistan, a number of departments of Balkan region, as well as media representatives. /// nCa, 13 April 2021 (in cooperation with Turkmenistan Stakeholders Management & Administration, PETRONAS Carigali (Turkmenistan) Sdn Bhd)

See related pictures and video at https://orient.tm/novaya-burovaya-platforma-petronas-otpravilas-k-mestu-raboty-foto-video-orient/