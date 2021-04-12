Francophonie Competition in Turkmenistan – the best of the best awarded with valuable prizes

Elvira Kadyrova

Every year on the occasion of the International Francophonie Day, the Ashgabat French Institute at the Embassy of France in Turkmenistan traditional holds language competitions.

This year the program included three contests, united by the general theme “Women of Francophonie”. The winners were announced during a special online ceremony on 3 April, which was also attended by Ambassador of France and teachers of the French language faculties of the Magtymguly State University and the Azadi Institute of World Languages.

The winners of the contests and prizes:

A drawing contest designed for children learning French. (Jury: Christine Weigand- representative of UNICEF in Turkmenistan, Gulya Kurbanova – artist and organizer of Art Bazaar fairs, Rita Fares – junior school teacher at the French school Bouygues and Luc Becquer, representative of CIFAL)

1st prize: Khodzhieva Lika, 13 years old – professional iPad

2nd prize: Bayramova Akgozel, 10 years old – Wenger bags

3rd prize: Shirova Tyla, 8 years old – gift coupons from La Tartine cafe-bakery and Dessange beauty salon.

An essay contest designed for teenagers and adults learning French. (Jury: Yvan Sergeff – Deputy Ambassador of France, Babamurad Yangibayev – translator of the French Embassy, Rachid Bouchiba -teacher of French at the French school of Bouygues and Romain Gouvernet – Director of the French Institute in Turkmenistan.)

1st prize: Myradov Shukurgeldy, school No 2, with his poetic Franco-Turkmen dialogue. He won a DELL laptop.

2nd prize: Batyrova Shemshat- volunteer of the French Institute in Turkmenistan – French perfume

3rd prize: Amanova Merdjen – teacher of French at the Azadi Institute of World Languages.

A video song contest aimed at teenagers and adults learning French. (Jury: Isabelle Guisnel -Ambassador of France, Alexandre Faroux – representative of VINCI Construction, Fabrice Vidal – Director of the French School of Bouygues, and conductor Rassul Klychev).

1st prize: Irgasheva Aziza with the song “Si on te demande” by singer Amel Bent. She won a professional MacBook.

2nd prize: Kristina Krasnokutskaya – student of the French Institute in Turkmenistan – Smart-watch

3rd prize: Ataeva Aylara – student of the Azadi Institute of World Languages – gift coupons from the cafe-bakery La Tartine and the beauty salon Dessange.

The prize fund was sponsored by VINCI Construction, Bouygues Turkmen, Swissbes stores, Boutique de Paris, Dessange beauty salon, La Tartine bakery and the Canadian Embassy in Ankara.

On 20 March, under the auspices of the International Organization of la Francophonie, the world community celebrates International Day of Francophonie. To date, 300 million people around the world speak French. French also ranks first in terms of demographic development. ///nCa, 12 April 2021 (in cooperation with the French Institute in Turkmenistan)