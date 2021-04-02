Turkmenistan-Russia Cooperation

FMs of Russia and Turkmenistan held negotiations

On 1 April, foreign minister of Turkmenistan R. O. Meredov has held talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

Here is the text of Lavrov’s opening speech, published by the Russian Foreign Ministry:

Dear Rashid Ovezgeldyevich,

Dear Serdar Gurbangulyevich,

We are glad to welcome you to Moscow. You have a very busy program: you have met with Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev, and Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Overchuk, who is your partner in the Intergovernmental Commission. The agenda of the visit shows the richness of our relations. We will be happy to complement the talks with a discussion of foreign policy coordination, taking into account the initiatives of the President of Turkmenistan, G. M. Berdimuhamedov, regarding bilateral relations and cooperation within the framework of the Commonwealth of Independent States.

We appreciate the attention of the President of Turkmenistan to the development of Russian-Turkmen relations. It was on his initiative that the Strategic Partnership Agreement was signed in Ashgabat in 2017. It is at the heart of all our plans and concrete actions. In 2020, despite the pandemic, these plans were implemented, contacts maintained place in all forms, including in person. The Program of Inter-Ministry Cooperation for 2019-2020 has been almost completely implemented.

Despite the very unfavorable global economic environment, trade turnover increased by almost 40%. This is a great result. On 30 March of this year, an Intergovernmental agreement was signed to promote interregional cooperation, which will further enhance the relevant ties.

Our friendship and solidarity have been fully demonstrated in the fight against the coronavirus infection. We helped and supported each other. We are grateful to you for your decision to send the goods produced in Turkmenistan for the needs of the Astrakhan region as a friendly gesture. It was very symbolic and demonstrated the real quality of our relationship. I am convinced that together we will be able to overcome the consequences of the pandemic faster.

Cultural, humanitarian and educational cooperation has always been a priority. This is very important for our citizens. They have a mutual desire for communication. In 2020, some events had to be postponed. We hope that in 2021 we will be able to make up for lost time: to hold days of culture, a week of Russian cinema in Turkmenistan, exchange tours of the leading theaters of the two countries. Every year, there is an increase in the number of Turkmen students studying in Russia. We will do everything possible so that in the conditions of temporary interruptions in regular flights, they can continue their studies, including using a remote format.

In 2022, we celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations. Just as during the 25th anniversary, we propose to think over the plan of events, including the exchange of messages, the publication of relevant studies, and the holding of round tables. I think it will be appreciated by our citizens.

Welcome. We are glad to see you, dear friends! /// nCa, 1 Apr

Meeting of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation

On April 1, 2021, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.O.Meredov and the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber of Turkmenistan S.G.Berdimuhamedov met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation S.V.Lavrov.

During the talks, the parties thoroughly discussed the issues of bilateral cooperation in political-diplomatic field, as well as in trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

The efficiency of collaboration between the external policy agencies of two countries is underlined. The issues of cooperation in the framework of regional and international structures, primarily on the UN, OSCE, CIS and other platforms were discussed.

An exchange of views took place on the Caspian issues including the preparation to the Sixth Caspian Summit planned to be held in Turkmenistan. The security issues, including the ecological safety were discussed.

Also, the opportunities of expanding bilateral contacts in the area of science, education and medicine were considered.

Upon the completion of the talks, the parties signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Turkmenistan and the Government of the Russian Federation on the provision of biological safety. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 1 Apr

Serdar Berdimuhamedov held a meeting at the Russian Security Council

DPM Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev on 1 April. The meeting discussed issues of bilateral cooperation, including in the field of security, the Interfax news agency reports.

Meeting of the Turkmen Delegation with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation

Today, on April 1, 2021, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan R.O.Meredov and the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers, Chairman of the Supreme Control Chamber of Turkmenistan S.G.Berdimuhamedov met with the Prime Minister of the Russian Federation M.V.Mishustin in the House of the Government of the Russian Federation.

During the meeting, the parties stated the strategic nature of bilateral relations and confirmed with satisfaction the high level of political dialogue between the two countries. The interest in further expansion of collaboration among the governments was underlined.

The parties spoke for the progressive development of bilateral ties, including the growth of trade, economic and investment ties, as well as the strengthening of cultural and humanitarian cooperation. The efficiency of collaboration of Turkmenistan with the regions of the Russian Federation was stated.

An exchange of views took place on current issues of regional and international agendas. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 1 Apr

The heads of the General Staffs of Turkmenistan and Russia discussed the interaction of military departments

Today in Moscow, the Deputy Minister of Defense – Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Turkmenistan, Colonel Akmurat Anemetov, met with the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, Valery Gerasimov, and the Deputy Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation, Alexander Fomin.

As reported by tvzvezda.ru During the conversation, the parties discussed in detail the current state and promising directions for the development of military and military-technical cooperation between Russia and Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen delegation headed by Deputy Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Serdar Berdimuhamedov is on a working visit to Russia. /// Turkmen Portal, 1 Apr

Russia has sent medical devices to Turkmenistan as humanitarian aid

Aman MURADOV

In accordance with the instructions of the Government of the Russian Federation, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations will provide humanitarian assistance to Turkmenistan, the website of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations reports.

“On April 1, the Il-76 aircraft of the EMERCOM of Russia will deliver medical devices with a total weight of about 12 tons to the city of Ashgabat as humanitarian aid to the population. The cargo includes medicines, sets of protective clothing, masks and medical equipment,” the message reads.

In May last year, Turkmenistan handed over to the Russian Federation goods produced at Turkmen enterprises as a gesture of friendship and good-neighborliness. /// TDH, 1 Apr

